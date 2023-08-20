Pearl Thusi got lots of heat for being in Zimbabwe, and now there are allegations it was after Zanu PF's invite

The ruling party in Zimbabwe is accused of several human rights violations, and the South African actress was scrutinised for supporting them during her stay in Zimbabwe

Even though Pearl Thusi explained that she was never on a political trip, Zimbabwean journalist Hope Chin'ono argues otherwise

Pearl Thusi was on Instagram live explaining that her trip to Zimbabwe was not specifically visiting for Zanu PF. The actress says that she only realised that it was politically affiliated when she arrived.

Pearl Thusi's fans defended the actress after being accused of lying about the reason for her Zimbabwe and not knowing she would meet Zanu PF officials. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Many people on social media were upset to see Pearl was in attendance alongside Sonia Mbele and Sello Maake ka Ncube. The actors were accused of standing behind an abusive government.

Pearl Thusi allegedly went on "propaganda tour."

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi tried to set the record straight about her Zanu PF affiliation. In a video, she said she was there visiting and not for political activities. Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono took to Twitter with the official itinerary for the trip.

In a caption, he accused Pearl of being dishonest. Chin'ono referred to the event as a "propaganda tour".

Why was Pearl Thusi in Zimbabwe?

According to the document posted by Hopewell, the actress may have received the media invite that shows they would have met the Zimbabwean president and other officials.

Briefly News contacted Pearl Thusi's team, and they are yet to respond.

Netizens divided over Pearl Thusi

Pearl being a part of an event and posing with Zanu PF officials made people think she endorsed the government. Read what people said after the revelation.

@BathandwaSame argued

"But it' doesn't say ZANUPF campaigning rather a tour of Zimbabwe and could meet government officials."

@originalSethu_ asked:

"So she lied?"

@BongaDlulane said:

"The truth is out. Uxokile uPearl."

@imibono added:

"She just wanted the money lwana."

@DeeKayBlack_77 wrote:

"She said she ain't gonna apologise."

@Dumsani84771357

"People must stop accusing our celebrities for attending ZANU PF meetings. These people are not politicians, but they also need to make money. They didn't steal from poor people but rich ZANU PF old men who don't know how to spend their money."

"I'm proud to be an African": Pearl Thusi visits Zimbabwe's township of Mbare

Briefly News previously reported Media personality Pearl Thusi has visited Zimbabwe's most notorious township, Mbare

The South African reported that the Queen Sono star visited the ghetto of Zimbabwe and captioned the pictures on Instagram:

“The reason I came to Zimbabwe. To show the world how beautiful it is. Come to Zimbabwe and experience its magic. Experience the power in Zimbabwe and spread the word.

Source: Briefly News