Pearl Thusi took it back with a few throwback pictures of her and the late Kwaito icon, Mshoza

The actress said she thinks about the Kwaito star a lot and said she should continue resting in peace

This week, Pearl also remembered the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes in an emotional Instagram story

Pearl Thusi shares snaps in remembrance of Mshoza

Mama Panther's throwback Thursday consisted of a few photos of her and the late Kwaito icon, Mshoza.

Pearl Thusi said she thinks about the Kwaito star a lot. In her caption, she said the star should continue resting in peace.

"Rest easy, baby girl… think of you so often."

Netizens taken aback by Pearl Thusi's post

Taking to her comments section, fans were not expecting to be reminded of Mshoza, who passed away on 19 November 2020.

Her management said she was hospitalised due to diabetes.

Fans remembered the Kortes hitmaker.

delanibly said:

"For a minute there, I thought, who the heck is that with Pearl Thusi? Then I saw #ripmshoza. I can't believe she's no more, and it's been that long, I guess it's easy to forget when you're on the outside, but for loved ones, it'll stay raw for a while. Nice touch Pearl."

miss_sharon_maluleke said:

"Dance ayina chorus...that's my song."

michellemodika said:

"What a nice person she was."

nana_mj_ said:

"Sending love and light to you Pearl."

delisilewamamakhe said:

"One of the best to ever do it."

Pearl Thusi remembers the late, AKA

Pearl also remembered the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes in an emotional Instagram story this week.

It has been months since the rapper was gunned down in Durban in February. Pearl said:

“Ready to focus on the happier times now. Losing you cut me deeper than I realised. Can't turn back the clock. But we can make every second spent with you count. You lived freely and honestly, even when it made no sense to the rest of us. There'll never be another like you. You made this life worth living. A masterpiece.”

Pearl Thusi tours Zimbabwe amid controversy

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Pearl Thusi received backlash from South Africans who said her visit to Zimbabwe was politically influenced.

She added fuel to the fire when she shared even more pictures from her trip, saying she wanted to showcase the country's beauty.

