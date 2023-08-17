Pearl Thusi remembered the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, who was gunned down in Durban six months ago

The actress and TV presenter shared a throwback snap of her and the rapper and added a sweet message

Mama Panther said she is now ready to focus on the positives rather than the negatives and will hold on to the happier moments

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

It has been six months since rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was gunned down in Durban. His celebrity friends continue to remember him, with the latest being Pearl Thusi.

Pearl Thusi has good reason to believe that AKA was trolling her in his song, 'Company'. Image: @pearlthusi, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Queen Sono actress pens emotional letter to AKA

Pearl Thusi shared an image of her and the late Everest rapper on her Instagram stories. Pearl said she is ready to focus on the happier moments they shared.

As part of her healing process, Pearl said although she cannot turn back the hands of time, she can choose to appreciate the good times.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Ready to focus on the happier times now. Losing you cut me deeper than I realised."

Pearl said AKA lived his life freely and honestly, with no care about people's opinions.

“Can't turn back the clock. But we can make every second spent with you count. You lived freely and honestly, even when it made no sense to the rest of us. There'll never be another like you. You made this life worth living. A masterpiece.”

Pearl Thusi believes AKA was trolling her on Company

The actress admitted that getting used to AKA's passing took some time. That included refraining from listening to his music.

When she finally gained the courage to do so, she noticed that he might have trolled her in his song Company featuring KDDO.

He used the "gqim shelele" line that her ex-boyfriend Robert Marawa is known for using.

Pearl Thusi posted:

Pearl Thusi partying in Zimbabwe amid controversy

Mama Panther ignored the internet backlash regarding her visit to Zim. She shared her experience visiting Zimbabwe.

She received backlash from netizens, but Pearl clarified that her trip was not politically influenced.

"The reason I came to Zimbabwe. To show the world how beautiful it is. Come to Zimbabwe and experience its magic. Experience the power in Zimbabwe and spread the word."

AKA and Costa Titch receive international awards

According to a previous report by Briefly News, AKA and Costa are up for awards at the 10th African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAs).

Costa Titch is up for Best Male in the Southern Africa region, Best Collaboration and Video of the Year awards.

AKA is also nominated for Best Male in the Southern Africa region and the Album of the Year for Mass Country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News