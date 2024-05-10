Netizens were puzzled after seeing some photos of Big Xhosa and his alleged girlfriend

The interracial couple was seemingly taking a bath together and being affectionate, which caused a stir online

Netizens couldn't help but throw shade at the couple, while others showed love to the couple

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Big Xhosa’s interracial romance sparked mixed reactions online. Images: bigxhosa_.

Source: Instagram

Big Xhosa did another girlfriend reveal, this time, flexing his steamy interracial relationship. The My Ex rapper shared photos with his alleged girlfriend and sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

Big Xhosa poses with his girlfriend

One of the biggest trolls in the South African hip hop industry, Big Xhosa, is back on the socials to get netizens talking.

Famous for his diss track, Ninyile, throwing shade at most rappers in the game, Big Xhosa has made a name for himself and uses his platform for laughs and to share his music.

Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper shared photos bathing with his girlfriend, unable to keep his hands off her, even professing his love in the caption.

He ended the note with a comical "vote for DA", implying that followers should support the Democratic Alliance in the coming elections because he has made it to the other side:

"I choose you over all of them @lydia_loken. I love you, baby, and thank you for being here. Side note: VOTE DA!"

Mzansi weighs in on Big Xhosa's relationship

Netizens wished Big Xhosa and his girlfriend well in their romance:

PostiveImpact89 said:

"Hopefully, he'll bring back the land."

sheilamanyorio admired the couple:

"They look perfect together."

Kearabile_ posted:

"Beautiful couple."

Meanwhile, some netizens dragged the couple, while others were as thrilled with the relationship:

MalekTrendz said:

"Something doesn’t look right to me."

South African comedian, TolAssMo confessed:

"I tried, my bro and guess what; it's true. Once you go black, you can't go back."

siirbigshot joked:

"Brothers blow up and go straight for a caucasian, crazy stuff."

Cyan Boujee teases boyfriend reveal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee teasing her new boyfriend.

The controversial DJ shared a video serenading her man and had netizens wondering why she would hide her partner's face.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News