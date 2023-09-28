Big Xhosa has announced that the music video for his song with Big Zulu is on the way

The Ninyile rapper confirmed the news with a snippet of the My Ex video shoot as a means to keep fans hyped for the song

Xhosa stated that he plans to drop the song at the end of September and fans have gotten rather impatient with the rapper

Big Xhosa revealed a clip from his 'My Ex' music video shoot with Big Zulu, announcing to fans that it's on the way. Images: bigxhosa_, bigzulu_sa

Big Xhosa confirmed his music video for My Ex with Big Zulu has been shot. The rapper shared that he has been finalising a lot of things ahead of his song's release which resulted in the delay of its arrival. Eager fans hounded Xhosa about the song, urging him to release it as they've waited for far too long.

Big Xhosa shoots My Ex music video

In a short Instagram story, Big Xhosa shared behind-the-scenes footage from his music video shoot with rapper Big Zulu.

The rappers linked up to record My Ex and Xhosa has kept fans hyped about his upcoming song despite its delayed arrival.

Part of the shoot took place in a garage where the rappers stood in front of their cars while performing the upbeat love song:

"On the way."

Big Xhosa shared behind-the-scenes clips from his music video shoot with Big Zulu for their upcoming song, 'My Ex'. Image: bigxhosa_.

The rappers recently performed their song at a packed Inkabi Zezwe show and built anticipation as fans eagerly waited for the jam to arrive.

Big Xhosa addresses song delay

Big Xhosa was recently hounded by his fans about the arrival of his Big Zulu-assisted track, My Ex.

The song was first teased in May 2023, with Xhosa sharing a snippet of the track and asking fans for suggestions on who to feature:

"Who should I put on this song? It needs to drop ASAP!"

As fans made their suggestions, where AKA, Kwesta, and Young Stunna's names popped up multiple times in the comments, Big Xhosa made his pick three months later and decided on Big Zulu:

Now that the song is complete, fans wonder when it will arrive.

Xhosa opened up about the processes he needed to go over before the song came but reassured his supporters that My Ex would be out by the end of September 2023.

Big Zulu shows off his lavish lifestyle

In a recent report, Briefly News covered online reactions to Big Zulu buying two brand-new Mercedes Benz V-Classes.

The rapper has seen a lot of success through the years in his music career and with a flourishing career and loyal fan base, it's only right that he splurges on the finer things in life.

The Mali Eningi hitmaker recently showed off his lavish mansion and received praise from social media users.

