Rapper, Big Xhosa has bagged a collaboration with Big Zulu whom he claims to be his idol

The rapper came on the scene as a clout chaser and noise maker where he picked on most of the popular rappers in the music industry

Now having gained notoriety, Big Xhosa hopes to attract his audience to his musical talent with his upcoming song My Ex featuring Big Zulu

Big Xhosa says his new song 'My Ex' with Big Zulu is relatable. Images: bigxhosa_. bigzulu_sa

Rapper Big Xhosa has gone from being a gimmick to now showing his intentions for his music. He recently revealed to have a song on the way with Big Zulu titled My Ex and is excited about the long-awaited collaboration.

Big Xhosa features Big Zulu

Talking to Zimoja, Big Xhosa shared that he messaged Big Zulu for a feature over a year ago.

"I first sent Big Zulu a DM on social media, only a year later am I getting the feature that I wanted."

Xhosa revealed that he had always wanted to meet Big Zulu, whom he soon realized is a humble and down-to-earth person. Big Xhosa shared videos of them with the song blasting in the background.

Big Xhosa also shared that his entry into the music industry was a plan to help draw attention his way. Now with an audience, the rapper says he plans to show people just how talented he truly is.

Big Xhosa dissed SA Hip hop for clout

Xhosa came onto the scene after throwing shots at the likes of Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta as a tactic to attract attention in the song Ninyile.

Now that his plan appears to have worked, Big Xhosa is hoping to keep his audience with his music.

"It was to get attention so I can drop real music."

Though his last song, Again didn't land as Mzansi was quick to criticise it, Big Xhosa believes that My Ex will get a better reception because it's relatable.

Emtee discredits Big Zulu

In a recent Briefly News report, Emtee threw shots at Big Zulu and vowed to never collaborate with him after fans requested.

The rappers appear to have some issues brewing seeing that the Roll Up emcee seemingly mocked Big Zulu while on stage with Pearl Thusi.

