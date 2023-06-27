Emtee has dissed Big Zulu on Instagram Live, taking aim at his overall rapping skills

The rappers have not been on the best of terms ever since Big Zulu included him in his diss track for 150 Bars

Rapper Emtee had previously trolled his fashion sense, saying he wears fake designer brands

Rapper Emtee is not done with Big Zulu as he continues his rants about the rapper.

Taking to Instagram Live, Emtee said Big Zulu is a bad rapper, the worst he has ever seen or heard.

Emtee says Big Zulu is a whack rapper

In one of his recent Instagram Live sessions, Emtee's fans suggested that he should collaborate with Big Zulu, according to TshisaLIVE.

He quickly disregarded the fan's request saying Big Zulu is a whack rapper.

“Feature Big Zulu? I am not going to feature a wack rapper on a song of mine. I won't even beat about the bush about this s**t. That man is wack ... I've never seen a wack man like that. Flow? Wack. Wordplay? Wack.”

Big Zulu's fashion gets trolled by Emtee

This wouldn't be the first time the Manando rapper took a swipe at Big Zulu. Emtee said Big Zulu wore fake Gucci in a previous Instagram live session.

This was after the recent media attention on his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy and the allegations she made against him.

@MDNnewss on Twitter shared the clip:

Emtee responds to Big Zulu's 150 Bars diss

After his diss track which shook the rap game in SA, Big Zulu saw Emtee retaliating with his diss track called Umuntu Ophaphayo.

On Twitter, Emtee said Big Zulu wears fake designer clothing.

In response to a fan, he said:

"How can you believe someone who wears fake Gucci day in day out."

Emtee praises AKA in a viral tweet

Briefly News previously reported that Emtee recently praised AKA on Twitter and said that he wants to be as big as he was.

With a talent like his, fans seem to agree with the rapper and said he can reach that status if he puts in the work.

