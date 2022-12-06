Emtee has overcome his fear and finally blasted Big Zulu for the claims he made about his lifestyle in the diss track 150 Bars

Emtee criticised Nkabi for wearing "fake" Gucci and pleaded with online fans not to believe any rumours that came from Big Zulu's mouth

The heated response that Mzansi has been waiting for a long time left many netizens in stitches, and they responded with hilarious comments

The plot of Big Zulu and Emtee's Twitter feud has thickened. The Roll Up hitmaker lambasted Nkabi for allegedly rocking fake Gucci.

Emtee says Big Zulu wears fake Gucci. Image: @bigzulu_sa and @emteethehustla

The two Mzansi rappers have been at odds since Big Zulu released the diss track 150 Bars. The Voicemail hitmaker dissed almost the entire hip-hop industry in the song, including Emtee.

According to ZAlebs, Big Zulu claimed in the song that Emtee does not own a car. Emtee is one of the few artists who lost nearly all of his assets when he parted ways with his previous record label, Ambitiouz Records.

Finally, in response to the Big Zulu allegations, Emtee shared a quote tweet. The rapper was responding to a fan who was shocked that he owns a car after claiming fans who were excited to see him dented it.

Emtee stated in the quote tweet that Big Zulu's claims about him not having a car were false. The Manando rapper went on to say that fans shouldn't trust Big Zulu because he wears fake Gucci.

"How can u believe someone who wears fake Gucci day in day out," said Emtee.

Briefly News previously reported that Big Zulu, Somizi Mhlongo, MaMkhize, and Omuhle Gela were among the Mzansi celebs who were blasted on social media for parading fake Gucci.

South Africans share hilarious reactions to Emtee calling out Big Zulu for rocking "fake" Gucci

@manqoba_Flexy said:

"I saw this tweet and I looked away because I knew @BigZulu_ZN was cappin."

@Ofentse44Bucs wrote:

"@BigZulu_ZN woza la wena marabastad"

@uKilla_K shared:

"and you're not even lying."

@Maysadidit commented:

"Finally responded to 150 bars neh?"

@xReece_02 replied:

"The anger is starting to kick in "

@SwissSeira also said:

"@BigZulu_ZN bathi gucci yakho ifake wena uthini?"

@Jino_Sosibo also shared:

"Loool he going to moer you, awumsabi?"

@Davehereluv wrote:

"@emteerecords shout out for not backing down. Everybody is too scared to call out the Nkabi."

@SlimeGhettokid added:

"On their necks "

Emtee continues to beg for gigs on social media

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Emtee has continued to beg for gigs on social media. The rapper missed a couple of big hip-hop concerts these past few months.

A few weeks back he complained about not being part of the Cotton Fest line-up and also took to his timeline when Cassper Nyovest announced his #FillUpMmabathoStadium line-up.

Just recently, the Roll Up hitmaker took to Twitter to ask promoters why he was not booked for the Trap House event featuring rapper and hip-hop DJs. The gig took place on Sunday, 4 December.

