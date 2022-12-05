Emtee has once again taken to his timeline to beg hip-hop promoters to book him at their hip-hop gigs this festive season

The Roll Up hitmaker has been using social media to complain about not being booked to some of the biggest rap shows in Mzansi

So far, the star has cried over not being booked to perform at the Cotton Fest, Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpMmabathoStadium and at Trap House

Emtee continues to beg for gigs on social media. The rapper has missed a couple of big hip-hop concerts these past few months.

Emtee has continued to beg for gigs on social media.

A few weeks back he complained about not being part of the Cotton Fest line-up and also took to his timeline when Cassper Nyovest announced his #FillUpMmabathoStadium line-up.

Just recently, the Roll Up hitmaker took to to ask promoters why he was not booked for the Trap House event featuring rapper and hip-hop DJs. The gig took place on Sunday, 4 December. Emtee complained:

"Traphouse without big hustle!? how?"

Event organisers and fans react to Emtee's complaint

After seeing Emtee's post, DJ Zan D took to Hustler's comment section and promised to give him a call. Zan D said:

"Calling you tomorrow, my G."

Other social media users advised Emtee to get himself a manager who will make sure that he gets booked at hip-hop events.

@onela_lazeli said:

"What do you mean "how"? You don't have a manager so people struggle to reach you for bookings."

@DjSwitchSA wrote:

"You should be asking @DjZanD my g, lol."

@slattmilloo commented:

"Make a collab album with A-REECE I will advise it."

@Vizzero3 said:

"It doesn't make sense, you are trap king you should be included."

@iConhyms added:

"Big Hustle, please sort of at least get management to get you into these gigs. I don't think they can just call you, bro. You need someone who can really negotiate you in. You the Sh*t 4 REAL but you need somebody to make your name stay on these promoters lists."

Nota Baloyi refuses to work with Emtee

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi took to his timeline to reveal why he refused to work with Emtee. The controversial music exec was reacting to tweeps who asked him to manage the rapper after he shared that he doesn't have a manager.

Emtee revealed that he asked Nota some years back to manage him when Nota was still on top of his game but her refused. The Roll Up hitmaker's fans then tagged Kwesta's former manager and asked him why he doesn't want to work with their fave.

Taking to to Twitter, Nota shared that he refused to work with Emtee because he refused to go to rehab. He claimed that the rapper was a junkie at the time.

