Top South African rapper Emtee has taken to social media to complain about not being invited to the Cotton Fest

The star said the late rapper Riky Rick would have made sure that he was on the line-up

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the post, with many telling the rapper to do his own shows instead of waiting to be added to line-ups

Emtee was gutted that he was not added to the acts at the upcoming Cotton Fest scheduled for Cape Town on 10 December.

Emtee has taken to social media to express his anger after being left out of the Cotton Fest line-up. Image: @emteethehustla and @rikyrickworld.

The show, which is the brainchild of Riky Rick, will have stars like Moozlie, Anatii, Blxckie, A-Reece, Okmalumkoolkat, and Pabii Cooper.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Logan hitmaker called out the event organizers for not adding him to the line-up. He noted that if Riky Rick was still alive, he would ensure the star was on the list. He wrote:

"Ricky would’ve made sure I was on this line-up. Just saying."

Social media users weighed in on Emtee's post, telling the rapper to stop sulking and do his own shows. Others told him to just contact the organisers and ask to be added to the line-up.

@leratoAZU wrote:

"When people speculate -What Ricky Rick would say? ,you don't know anything about a dead man's perspective ?" - Immortal Technique."

@BMKekana added:

"This is unnecessary and insensitive to his team and family, who are probably planning this whole thing and trying their utmost best to keep his name and legacy alive amidst their grief. Just call them and ask to be added to this lineup or the next."

@Simply_Fulu commented:

"But bro you haven’t released any music lately. Or you wanna perform Pearl Thusi still?"

