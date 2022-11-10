Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to promise Cassper Nyovest a knockout when their celebrity boxing match finally takes place

The Mali Eningi rapper posted a pic of himself preparing to get inside the boxing ring with his trainer and revealed that he has never lost a fight in his life

Big Zulu hilariously shaded Cassper for speaking proper English and growing up using the bathroom inside the house while Zulu grew up using the outside toilet

Big Zulu has again promised to knock Cassper Nyovest out. Image: @bigzulu_sa, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Taking to his timeline, Nkabi shared a snap of himself at the gym. The Mali Eningi rapper expressed that he has never lost a fight in his life, adding that he used to fight with other boys in his childhood back in Bergville.

In his Twitter post, Big Zulu hilariously shared that there are minimal chances of him losing the fight to Cassper Nyovest because he speaks English, adding that Mufasa also grew up peeing in a bathroom inside the house.

Some people believe that boys who grew up peeing outside are stronger than men who used to bath and pee inside the house, and Big Zulu is one of them.

Social media users, who cannot wait for the date of the fight to be set, shared mixed views to Nkabi's tweet.

@jeff_nje said:

"Don't make a mistake of going to the ring without having intense friendly matches with your colleagues. Boxing is not only about hitting is also about being able to take a hit and stay strong and firm after. Practice at least 10 rounds nje for stamina. I hope you win Nkabi."

@noftaliSA wrote:

"I can't wait to see you and Nyovest in the ring, it will be like a cat and mouse."

@Lesmyplace commented:

"It's gonna be LIT."

@Wandiswazama1 asked:

"Has the date been set?"

@DhladhlaDeejay added:

"I suggested 16 Dec to both of them. I'm still waiting to hear from them."

Big Zulu promises to knock Cassper Nyovest out in the first round

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu is ready to step into the ring with Cassper Nyovest. The rapper was a guest on SABC sports show, Sport@10 on Wednesday night, 26 October.

He officially accepted the boxing challenge from Mufasa live on the public broadcaster. Nkabi promised to knock Cassper out in the first round of the unconfirmed fight.

Big Zulu hilariously asked Cassper to stop talking too much on social media and set the date for the celeb fight. Sport@10 shared the clip on its Twitter handle.

