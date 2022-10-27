Big Zulu has promised to knock out Cassper Nyovest in the first round of their unconfirmed celebrity boxing match

The Mali Eningi rapper was a guest on SABC's Sport@10 when he asked Cassper to stop tweeting about the fight and instead set the date

Social media users shared mixed opinions on Big Zulu's remarks with some warning him that the fight won't be as easy as he thinks it'll be

Big Zulu is ready to step into the ring with Cassper Nyovest. The rapper was a guest on SABC sports show, Sport@10 on Wednesday night, 26 October.

Big Zulu has promised to knock Cassper Nyovest out in the first round of their boxing match.

He officially accepted the boxing challenge from Mufasa live on the public broadcaster. Nkabi promised to knock Cassper Nyovest out in the first round of the unconfirmed fight.

Big Zulu hilariously asked Cassper to stop talking too much on social media and set the date for the celeb fight. Sport@10 shared the clip on its Twitter handle.

Peeps took to the show's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to Nkabi's remarks. Some said the fight won't be easy as he thinks it'll be while others urged Mufasa to set the date.

@sewelankoana commented:

"Cassper is too much of a coward, he will never fight Big Zulu. Nkabi will knock him out with one punch."

@1Deso_ wrote:

"What if he can’t throw punches."

@lekgopotsane said:

"It's a marketing strategy Big Z so that Cassper can get sponsors and more followers on that. So, he's doing the right thing to talk on Twitter wena just relax, Bafo. Date will come after #FillUpMmabathoStadium."

@King19589297 commented:

"Wow! Just one around? Kuphelile?"

@WhisperMGanya wrote:

"Hahaha haha, it's not gonna be that easy Big Zulu. Anyways all the best."

@MadasCalvin added:

"We must all give it up to @casspernyovest for initiating all these vibes. He remain uncontested for that, even the National broadcasting unit has some content now."

Cassper Nyovest not into expensive whips anymore

In other entertainment entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has shared that he's not into expensive whips anymore. The wealthy rapper told one of his followers on social media.

The already owns a fleet of expensive cars including a Bentley and a McLaren. Mufasa took to his timeline to admire a new model of a Bentley that has not arrived in Mzansi.

A fan took to the Siyathandana hitmaker's comment section on Twitter to react to his fave's post. The tweep was convinced Cass is blessing himself with the new model when it arrives in the country.

