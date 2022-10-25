Wealthy South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to reveal that he's not into expensive whips anymore

The Amademoni hitmaker already has an impressive luxurious car collection including a Bentley and a multi-million rand McLaren

Cassper told a fan that he now wants to buy businesses and property after he admired a new model of a Bentley which has not arrived in Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest has shared that he's not into expensive whips anymore. The wealthy rapper told one of his followers on social media.

Cassper Nyovest has shared that he's not into expensive whips anymore. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The star already owns a fleet of expensive cars including a Bentley and a McLaren. Mufasa took to his timeline to admire a new model of a Bentley that has not arrived in Mzansi.

A fan took to the Siyathandana hitmaker's comment section on Twitter to react to his fave's post. The tweep was convinced Cass is blessing himself with the new model when it arrives in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Reacting to the tweep, Cassper Nyovest revealed that he's no longer interested in buying expensive cars. He has his eye on property and businesses, reports SAHipHopMag.

Peeps took to the TV host's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his goal.

@MasediFlorah wrote:

"You can start here in Potch, Refiloe, lots of vandalized houses. You can revamp them and sell them. Or build flats."

@MwandlaNdumiso said:

"Buy property in KZN bro, especially emakhaya that are coastal...no rates, nothing bro."

@Hlonimatics wrote:

"Going for that billionaire title."

@xeshamusiq commented:

"Properties matter fam, business matter, car's loose value immediately you drive out of a garage."

@Dj_Sukilee said:

"Cass keep the good work and more blessings bro. You are the man, God will still bless you in what you are doing....."

@LungaSliq wrote:

"It's probably already on its way to SA already and we'll see the video of him fetching it soon..."

@Sirr_Mty added:

"Iyhoo Mufasa, there are buildings in Jozi that are on auction. If you buy those and renovate them for students, big money every month."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux cars while holidaying in Cape Town

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post. Somizi said:

"Taking over the mother F city..."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News