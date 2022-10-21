Former finance minister Tito Mboweni claimed his tinned fish stew had improved by much, and South Africans weren't buying it

The country's past money man tends to share his culinary concoctions on the socials with critics always giving their two cents

Mzansi peeps thoroughly disagreed with his statement and noticed the same strange cooking techniques popped up

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni claimed his tinned fish stew had improved on the socials to which South Africans passionately disagreed.

Tito Mboweni was at it again in the kitchen and claimed his tinned stew improved, which many Mzansi peeps disagreed with. Images: Tito Mboweni/ Twitter, Bloomberg/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The humorous money man shared it on a Twitter post that drew critical eyes from across the country. @tito_mboweni has a bad rep among Mzansi peeps who view his cooking content, with some asking why he keeps coking at such odd hours.

The man says that his cooking has improved, but on closer inspection, it's quite difficult to see much of a difference. Big chunks of garlic are still visible in one of the pots. Peeps also noted that some of the vegetables were still a bit too thick for the dish.

The manner in which the pilchards were cut was also a topic of discussion for many. Mzansi peeps didn't hold back on their issues with the snaps and busted out hilarious memes. See the responses below:

@Sonjabulo4life said:

"No improvement, in my honest opinion you are degrading day by day."

@Tshepan44057213 mentioned:

"When are u getting a wife Mr mboweni, skeemer mina I'll hook u up ngo auntie "

@Nocky50 shared:

@sandile_mdluli commented:

"Question is why at this time, almost midnight uya fryisha tyma?"

@Eve13419533 asked:

"No improvement of cutting the veggies is stil the same.can you pls try again tatani?"

@LeGodi_KG posted:

@barry_nkomo said:

"No ways... In fact it's worse."

@MakgaolaSolly mentioned:

"When are you dishing up? Munching on the unconventional hour bro Tito "

