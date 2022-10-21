A video of an old man pouring and mixing himself a drink with what he thought was vodka has been circulating online

The footage shows him mix unknowingly mixing water and cola after some youngsters replaced his vodka

The man’s nieces and nephews are heard laughing in hysterics at his confusion with his weak drink

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A couple of youngsters decided to play a prank on their unsuspecting uncle during his downtime when he tried to enjoy a drink.

A video posted by @cooh_leigh shows the old man holding a glass of cola as he goes to his seat by where he left his bottle of vodka.

A madala picked up something off with his drink after some youngsters messed with his vodka. Image: @cooh_leigh/TikTok

Source: UGC

The amused youngsters can be heard laughing among themselves as they try to convince the madala to take a shot, to which the annoyed man tells them off.

He continues to pour some of his cola into a mug, leaving a bit in the glass to dash with the ‘vodka’ that his nieces and nephews had replaced with water.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The uncle takes a sip and remarks that he may have poured too little vodka, as he pours some more into the glass as the youngsters laugh hysterically. He takes another sip before realising it is water and gets up with the bottle before the video ends.

One can only imagine what his reaction must have been when he realised it was all a prank.

Netizens shared a good laugh in the comments.

@Gambu8383 replied:

"Ngathi ngithele kancane .”

Mahlatsi Teboho Siya said:

“Bazothi befika ngizobe ngidumaawuthi ngiphinde futhi kancane.”

Sinezwi24 responded:

“Ingakho nje ngingabafuni abashana .”

mazwi nkomo reacted:

“Yooooh yaz ngisetaxin namanje ngisahleka abasangibuki kanje abantu.”

sibamthi commented:

“mara nimenzani umalume seka cule nakangaka.”

Qax said:

“Ngeke ningene nase sihogweni.”

Skuta wrote:

“Udlala kabi .”

Madala gets huge fright as lady tricks him with falling tea cup prank in viral video

In another story, Briefly News reported that one old man got the fright of his life when teatime took an unexpected turn and he was pranked by a sneaky lady.

The trending “falling teacup prank” has gained a lot of popularity on TikTok, with many youngsters pranking their elders into thinking they’re about to get soaked in hot tea.

A video shared on TikTok by user @djkhanya shows the man chilling on the couch as a lady holding a teacup and saucer enters the room. She proceeds to walk toward him before she “stumbles and drops” the cup near the old man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News