A video of an old man ducking for safety as he is served a cup of tea is doing the rounds on social media

The clip was posted on TikTok and shows a lady pranking him by pretending to trip and fall as she approaches the unsuspecting old man

He jumps up with great shock as he tries to avoid the hot tea spilling on him and peeps couldn’t help but laugh at his reaction

One old man got the fright of his life when teatime took an unexpected turn and he was pranked by a sneaky lady.

The trending “falling teacup prank” has gained a lot of popularity on TikTok, with many youngsters pranking their elders into thinking they’re about to get soaked in hot tea.

Mzansi peeps couldn't stop laughing at a man's fright after falling victim to the falling teacup prank. Image: @djkhanya /TikTok

A video shared on TikTok by user @djkhanya shows the man chilling on the couch as a lady holding a teacup and saucer enters the room. She proceeds to walk toward him before she “stumbles and drops” the cup near the old man.

He jumps up with great shock as he tries to avoid the possibility of having piping hot tea spilling on him – only to find that the cup is empty. Aw, poor madala.

Check out the video and some of the funny reactions from Mzansi peeps below:

Mpumelelo responded:

“From today he will make his own tea ☕️l bet you .”

user8475744864683 said:

“I watched it 10 timesoko Ndihleka.”

sane_lisiwenqobile replied:

“I regret coming back to TikTok, now I can't stop laughing!”

user8033155014071 wrote:

“I can’t stop laughing!”

user8152693498557 commented:

“This challenge can be closed. We have found the winner.”

Phumzile reacted:

“Kodwa udlalelani ngaye Nkosiyam I can’t stop. Laughing hle...”

leso69 said:

“The way he changed gears.”

Playful lady pulls trending falling teacup prank on mom

In another story, Briefly News reported that a mischievous lady got some giggles from her Instagram followers and mother after pranking her with a trending joke.

The Instagram post shows that the prank involves a person pretending to trip and fall while holding a teacup supposedly full of tea.

The prankster surprises her mother. When she falls, thinking she will be covered in piping hot tea, she realises that it was all a joke. The laughs start to erupt from both of them as they take in the hilarious situation.

