A mischievous prankster pulled a trending falling teacup prank on her mom, the whole situation has left them in stitches

A mischievous lady got some giggles from her Instagram followers and mother after pranking her with a trending joke.

The Instagram post shows that the prank involves a person pretending to trip and fall while holding a teacup "full of tea".

The prankster surprises her mother. When she falls, thinking she will be covered in pipping hot tea, she realises that it was all a joke. The laughs start to erupt from both of them as they just take in the hilarious situation.

The video has gotten a lot of laughs from people online, with many commenting on how hilarious the mother's reaction is:

ofentse_mphuti said:

"Wa lapisa shame May Rui get you when you older!!!"

lesego_______ commented:

"Your mom's reaction always kills me in all your pranks shem "

simply.vee mentioned:

"I’m crawling and screaming!!!!"

moemedi_m said:

" you’re too playful please! And I love it … Also, I love your mom!"

lesego_lesegoo stated:

" “wadibon ntho tse odi etsang” "

nyikorose commented:

"Mama hle Love her so much! "

ofentse_mphuti mentioned:

"Lmao yho a lahla molenze "

