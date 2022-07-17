A South African man has left peeps divided after pranking his lady with a bunch of rose petals leading to a basket of his dirty laundry

It's not clear if the man is actually in a relationship, but he says it's exactly how he'd treat his lady

Taking to the comments section, fans had some pretty mixed and hilarious reactions to his photos

A local man has left Mzansi divided with his prank. Images: @therealxolo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

After sharing his hilarious prank on a lady friend, a local man has got some seriously divided reactions online. The Twitter user @therealxolo got his lady believing a surprise was waiting for her, only for a batch of dirty laundry to be waiting at the end of this trail.

@therealxolo shared a bunch of pictures from the silly moment.

"Me as a husband," he captioned the silly post.

And while some people felt a good amount of banter was part of any healthy relationship, others, especially the other ladies online, were just not here for the misogyny and scolded the man for his bad behaviour.

Check out some of the comments below:

@therealxolo said:

"Actually, this does look fun. Couples who love each other will laugh it off. Thanks for sharing."

@nubian6 said:

"I'm glad my son already does laundry. Men acting like they were not raised right."

@Jamani_Khanyi said:

"Last night my wife and I argued for hours about whose turn it was to do the laundry. This went on but eventually, I folded."

@kaonebabe said:

"This is when I wrap a brand new PS5 box and lay it there in a gift bag for you, only for you to find a brick inside."

Source: Briefly News