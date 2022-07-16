One lady is proving dreams really do come true, remembering a time when she only wished for a fancy new car

Taking to her Twitter account, the queen showed off how she actually ended up buying the ride after two years of only dreaming about it

Excited South Africans headed to the comments section and commended the new-car owner for her major win

Imagine wishing for something and eventually getting it? Back in 2020, one social media user was not shy about putting her dreams of a brand new ride out into the universe, and just two years later, her wish has come true.

This lovely lady is driving the car she's always imagined. Images: @NalediRM/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Taking to her Twitter account, @NalediRM showed off the proof of all her prayers and hard work. Once upon a time, the busy mama pleaded online for a "brand new German baby." Sometimes it pays to put your dreams out there without fear because, after showing off pics of her new BMW, she's living proof it can happen for anyone.

"God’s timing," Naledi captioned the emotional post along with a big red heart.

Taking to the comments section, many South Africans celebrated her big achievement. Peeps praised the lady for working hard for her dream ride and not just talking big, no matter how long she needed to wait.

Check out some of the kind comments below:

@Siveluv said:

"Yes, that’s why they say write your goals down."

@_yondie

"It’s just so beautiful."

@SthembileBK said:

"Congratulations!!, how did the 1st drive feel?"

@Happybear_24 said:

"Congratulations momma."

Source: Briefly News