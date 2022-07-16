A seriously funny lady has left the internet laughing after going all out on the dance floor

The middle-aged queen was giving all the confidence the crowd needed, and some onlooker's reactions left peeps hysterical

Taking to the comments section, netizens shared their hilarious reactions to the funny clip

A woman's dance moves have left people laughing online. Images: @KevOnStage/Twitter

Social media users just can't get enough of one incredible 'dancing queen'. A video of the fortysomething lady breaking it down right in the middle of a group of youngsters has sent tongues wagging online.

The hilarious clip was first shared by Twitter user, @KevOnStage. He could not help noticing how confident the lady looked, especially in the presence of swagged-out millennials who just look like they can bust a dangerous move.

"Haha, black people’s reactions>>>," he captioned the post.

The elderly dancer had absolutely no shame as she dropped to the floor in the silly clip. The facial expressions of bystanders really had peeps in stitches though.

At some point she even knocks her head on the dance floor railings which really had many eyebrows raised in the crowd. One man's jaw literally dropped!

Check out some of the silly reactions below:

@JMoBrock said:

"Lmao we don’t put our purses on the floor!"

@ShawniMarie said:

"Yo these reactions are unmatched."

@Technocratic99 said:

"It's the slo-mo head knock death drop for me..."

@prettyheartash said:

"I lost it when she hit the rail!! LMAO!!!"

Girl’s hilarious moves leave SA laughing out loud: “It’s her confidence for me”

In a separate but equally hilarious story, Briefly News previously reported that a South African social media user @_Spicybeetx brought a golden oldie back to the Twitter timelines and peeps love it just as much as when it first dropped.

A video of a young girl pulling some eye-brow-raising yet hilarious dance moves was re-shared online recently. In the clip, she can be seen dressed in pyjamas as she dances along to a song on the radio while confidently hyping herself up.

