Precious, also known as Chef Makoti's divorce, received unexpected attention from her former husband

Although the content creator's brand was centred around the man, he was hardly on camera for the majority of her videos

The breakdown of Chef Makoti's marriage unleashed a myriad of commentary after multiple photos of the man she married surfaced

Chef Makoti's ex-husband became a hot topic after the divorce announcement. Image: @chefmakoti

Source: UGC

The woman went from her cooking for my husband series to the official breakdown of her marriage. The breakdown of their marriage acted as permission for people to share their honest thoughts about him, and they did not hold back. Many also used hilarious commentary to express their support for the heartbroken home cook.

Photos of Chef Makoti and her husband came under scrutiny after the announcement of their divorce on 23 May 2026. Most online users were focused on the couple's significant height difference. South Africans also looked back on the first time she revealed her husband on camera after he paid lobola. Cef Makoti's experience proves that love knows no bounds when it comes to looks. Experts report that factors such as appearance may affect the dating phase but have little to no effect on long-term relationship success. See one of the viral posts by @nna_mami reflecting on her husband below:

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Chef Makoti husband gets dragged

The divorce from her husband started a debate on height in relationships, as people considered the couple's appearance. Read people's hot takes about Chef Makoti and her husband after their divorce below:

Chef Makoti's divorce took fans by surprise after she build her brand around her husband. Image: @chefmakoti

Source: Instagram

@Tumi_Kercy commented:

"At least I'm a short woman, so the chances of ending up with a man shorter than me are close to zero." ‍

@refentsek_ wrote:

"I thought o mo kukile (she's carrying him), there by F4."

@__sugarvenom added:

"F2 has Trevor Gumbi's aura. I can’t explain it. But I know I’m right because people in the quote tweets said he’s funny."

@nna_mami remarked:

"He was so lucky to have found such a beautiful woman. Arg."

@findingnqabile said:

"But I’m happy for her. That man was way shorter than her, and I could sense that there was something off about him."

@OslinaM tried to defend the ex:

"Been thinking about Chef Makoti, what if she is gigantic vele and the guy has a normal height? She makes everything around her look small, man."

Woman's wings and pizza recipe goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that A content creator has shared her recipe for a simple yet delicious Friday night dinner featuring crispy air-fried chicken wings paired with a store-bought pizza that impressed her husband.

Food and lifestyle content creator @chefmakoti demonstrated how to prepare a quick weekend meal perfect for busy couples looking to enjoy a restaurant-quality dinner at home. In her video, she walks viewers through her process of seasoning and cooking chicken wings in an air fryer, pairing them with a Woolworths pepperoni pizza for a complete meal that requires minimal effort but delivers maximum satisfaction.

Chef Makoti revealed her special spice blend that transforms ordinary chicken wings into a flavour-packed treat. She combined paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, Cajun spice, chilli, and garlic pepper to create a delicious seasoning mix.

Source: Briefly News