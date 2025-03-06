A content creator known as Chef Makoti shared a quick and easy Friday night dinner recipe featuring crispy air-fried chicken wings and oven-baked pizza for her and her husband

The food influencer used a blend of spices including paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, Cajun spice, chilli, garlic, and garlic pepper, plus cornflour before air-frying the wings

She paired the homemade wings with a Woolworths pepperoni pizza, though she noted the store-bought pizza was quite small, with many of her followers agreeing

A woman showed how to prepare wings so that they're extra crunchy. Images: @chefmakoti

Source: TikTok

A content creator has shared her recipe for a simple yet delicious Friday night dinner featuring crispy air-fried chicken wings paired with a store-bought pizza that impressed her husband.

Food and lifestyle content creator @chefmakoti demonstrated how to prepare a quick weekend meal perfect for busy couples looking to enjoy a restaurant-quality dinner at home. In her video, she walks viewers through her process of seasoning and cooking chicken wings in an air fryer, pairing them with a Woolworths pepperoni pizza for a complete meal that requires minimal effort but delivers maximum satisfaction.

Chef Makoti revealed her special spice blend that transforms ordinary chicken wings into a flavor-packed treat. She combined paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, Cajun spice, chilli, and garlic pepper to create a delicious seasoning mix.

After putting the wings in a large bowl, she added a little oil to help the spices adhere to the chicken. Her secret ingredient for achieving restaurant-quality crunch is cornflour.

"I also added some cornflour so that my wings can be nice and crunchy on the outside," she shared.

After thoroughly mixing the wings with all the seasonings and cornflour, she arranged them in her air fryer, using liners to keep the appliance clean.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Quick and easy Friday night meal

The content creator explained that she wanted something simple but satisfying for their end-of-week dinner. For the pizza portion of the meal, she opted for a Woolworths pepperoni pizza that simply needed to be popped into the oven. While she praised the taste, she noted that the size was disappointing.

"This pepperoni pizza from Woolies is really good. I would actually highly recommend it. The only thing though is that I think it's really small and it's actually for one person."

Chef Makoti also emphasized that presentation played a key role in elevating their at-home dining experience. She served the meal on wooden platters that gave the simple dinner a restaurant-like feel.

Mzansi reacts to the easy dinner idea

South Africans expressed their enthusiasm for the simple yet appealing meal idea, with many eager to try the recipe:

@JHB runner/Hair by T&N Mrs N asked about portions:

"Nice manje nasutha?"

@Chef Makoti 👩‍🍳 replied:

"Yes 😂 we got 4 slices of the pizza and 8 wings each."

@NOLUTHANDO_KHABAZELA17 was interested but lacked equipment:

"I wanna try this but i don't have air fryer."

@molebogeng_mamotaung had a humorous realization:

"I buy Maizena for my white sneakers 😭😭 kganti I can add it as an ingredient in my chicken."

@Vuvu Langa showed her devotion:

"Later today(if I do not get lazy)😂 I'm posting as a student of chef makoti academy❤️"

@princess_leix related to her pizza-cutting technique:

"Cutting the pizza with a scissors is my thing too. Much simpler."

@kayla_mellow revealed the creator's influence:

"I bought an air fryer today 😂😂the influence you have on me 🥰🥰"

@Minenhle Ntanzi was inspired:

"Found my dinner for this Friday 🥰"

More food stories

Briefly News recently reported on a debate that erupted after a lady shared a clip of herself filling her fridge with Woolworths groceries.

recently reported on a debate that erupted after a lady shared a clip of herself filling her fridge with Woolworths groceries. A relatable student moment captured on video showed two roommates with very different spending priorities as one enjoyed a delicious pizza while the other ate instant noodles.

A resourceful young woman at a university residence found an innovative way to generate income and social media users applauded her entrepreneurial spirit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News