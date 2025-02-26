A young mother shared her bi-weekly essentials shopping haul on TikTok, revealing smart budget choices including buying Nido milk powder in a bag instead of a tin to save

The content creator @chanteljoshua_14 showed a mix of baby necessities, snacks, medicines, and personal care items from several stores, with her excited toddler having already opened some

Social media users shared their shopping tips in the comments, with many relating to her parenting challenges

A mother has given viewers a peek into the reality of family budgeting by sharing her essential shopping items online.

Content creator @chanteljoshua_14, who regularly posts lifestyle content, shared a video of her bi-weekly essentials shopping haul while sitting on her bed surrounded by shopping bags. She explained that she typically does these shopping trips every two weeks as that's how long the products usually last in her household. The mom mentioned that some products were already opened because her curious baby boy immediately wanted to investigate any shopping bags that entered the house.

The savvy shopper started by showing items purchased from One-Up, explaining that while she usually only buys her son's nappies and juice there, she also looks out for bargains. Her One-Up haul included twisted marshmallow strings, a six-pack of juice for R35, several two-piece KitKat chocolate packs (with only one remaining despite the week just beginning), a four-pack of Super C drinks for around R27, and a 15-bottle pack of cranberry juice for approximately R70.

From Pick n Pay, she displayed a strip of Fritos chips, various noodles, and Spookies chips. However, she saved the best for last, her Clicks purchases. The most important items were medicines for her son Elijah, who had a terrible cough. She showed a bottle of Prospan cough syrup, which she was using alongside honey to treat his symptoms, and a new bottle of Calpol children's medicine.

Her Clicks haul also included Purity baby food bottles and pouches, instant porridge, and a coffee flask for a friend's birthday gift basket. She mentioned following advice from TikTok mums who plugged her, choosing the 1.4kg bag of Nido milk powder instead of the tin version, which costs R100 more. However, she regretted throwing away her old tin, as she now had to tie up the packet without a container.

The shopping haul concluded with her favourite Shower to Shower roll-on deodorant, cotton pads for makeup removal, and lotion purchased in the famous three for two special offer.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

The growing cost of raising children

Raising children in South Africa has become increasingly expensive, with reports suggesting it could cost parents up to R3 million to raise a child from birth through to university graduation.

Followers share their shopping tips

@🎀Ｍｒｓ.Ｊｉｎｘ🎀 offered a money-saving tip:

"Shoprite town centre always have Spookies chicken and cheese flavour R9,99."

@Deidre_Jacobs related to her milk container problem:

"I also once made the mistake of throwing the milk tin & spoon thing away💔😂😂"

@Ne.wo commented on her son's excitement:

"Elijah knows there are goodies in the bags😂he can't wait😭"

@esmeraldajacobs75 suggested a bulk purchasing strategy:

"Hi, I bought my daughter the bulk pack @ Click of the cotton to remove the makeup it's cheaper."

@luvostner24 was inspired by her formula choice:

"I'll definitely try to buy that pack of Nido because I usually buy the tin because she drinks literally 2 bottles a day one at crèche and one at night."

