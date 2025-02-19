A TikTok content creator shared her extensive grocery haul video showing items worth R13k from Makro and Food Lover's Market, explaining it would last months for her family of two

The grocery list included multiple bulk items like canned goods, cleaning supplies, toiletries, frozen foods, and fresh produce, sparking debate about the true value of the items

South African netizens flooded the comment section expressing shock at the price tag, with many suggesting the same items could be purchased for significantly less

One woman shared a pos showing how many grocery items she got with 13k, leaving Mzansi counting prices. Images: @matilda_molepo

Source: TikTok

A South African woman's monthly grocery haul has sparked intense debate online after she revealed spending R13,000 on household items and groceries for just two people. Content creator @matilda_molepo, known for sharing lifestyle content and recipes on TikTok, posted a video showing her extensive bulk buying from Makro and Food Lover's Market.

Watch the TikTok video below.

What's in the trolley

The grocery haul included substantial amounts of pantry staples, with items like six cans of baked beans, 12 cans of chickpeas, and 12 cans of tinned fish. The creator's basket was loaded with cooking essentials, including multiple bottles of olive oil and spices. She stocked up on hot chocolate, Jacobs Kroening coffee, and Kellogg's granola cereal for beverages and breakfast items.

The kitchen supplies didn't stop there, though, her cart included items like peanut butter, fruit jam, brown sugar, baking supplies, and various frozen vegetables. Fresh produce filled a significant portion of the trolley, featuring mangoes, pineapples, peaches, grapes, lemons, and more...

The creator also stocked up on household essentials and personal care items. To round off the haul, she added kitchen necessities like aluminium foil, cling wrap, and bin bags, plus some treats, including cookies, bread rolls, and cold drinks.

The video comes during growing concerns about South Africa's increasing cost of living. Recent market data shows basic items like a loaf of fresh white bread costing around R17.65, while staples such as rice sell for approximately R28.03 per kilogram. Monthly groceries for an average household have seen significant increases, affecting budgeting strategies across income groups.

Social media reactions

@Olwethu Mrwetyana expressed disbelief:

"I honestly expected more for 13k 😭😭"

@Bizarro388 questioned the pricing:

"This groceries might cost close to R5k ngeke R13k🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️...aint no specials especially bulk buying?"

@Yim'lo wondered:

"The cleaning stuff and toiletries bumped it to 13k I'm assuming..."

@Neria_Ria simply stated:

"13 what?😭😭😭"

@Reitumetse Khomoeasera compared:

"This would be a whole year's worth of groceries for me.. 13 thousand rands?"

@Patricia inquired about duration:

"How long does this last you guys?"

The creator responded:

"Bathroom and toiletries last us for about 6 months If not more, pantry staples also about 4 to 5 months, meat about 3 months."

Source: Briefly News