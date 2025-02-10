Global site navigation

“Please Invite Me”: Bachelor Flaunts Monthly Groceries and Alcohol Stock, SA Astonished
People

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A bachelor, who prefers takeaways over cooking, showcased his monthly grocery haul online
  • In the video shared on TikTok, his kitchen counter was full of groceries which included stocked with noodles, snacks, and numerous six-packs of ciders
  • Social media users flooded the comment section, shocked by the amount of alcohol he purchased monthly, with some offering to cook for him and others eager to quench their thirst

TikTok users filled the comment section with comments after seeing how much Savanna he stocked
South African bachelor who dislikes cooking and survives on takeaways left social media users stunned after flaunting his monthly grocery haul.

The video shared on TikTok handle @nkateeks.n, revealed a kitchen counter packed with convenient food items and a jaw-dropping alcohol stash.

The grand food and booze shopping haul

While many households prioritise fresh produce, meat, and essential pantry items, a local bachelor's stock looked like a university student's groceries. It included multiple packs of noodles, rice, snacks, an assortment of cereals, milk and juice.

On the side of the counter is a massive alcohol purchase, more than five trays of 24-pack Savanna ciders, totalling over 20 sick packs.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comments on the bachelor's monthly booze buy

Social media users expressed shock after seeing the amount of alcohol @nkateeks.n stocks, availing themselves to help him drink it. Some joked saying he wouldn't have to worry about food if he invited them as they would make sure he is fed.

Social media users wanted to visit a local man after seeing his alcoholic beverages
User @unavailable said:

"Kopa (please ) invite me, I'll come with hubbly 😭."

User @Camie🦋 commented::

"Let’s be friends😭."

User @Nathi felt shocked:

"No way."

User @Simphiwe Waka Nxumal added:

"We are no different, it’s just that you bought many at once!"

User @calvinBisa said:

"That's a cry for help."

User @Zukile__m asked:

"So when you have visitors you offer them juice or Savanna?😭😭."

