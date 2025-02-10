A bachelor, who prefers takeaways over cooking, showcased his monthly grocery haul online

In the video shared on TikTok, his kitchen counter was full of groceries which included stocked with noodles, snacks, and numerous six-packs of ciders

Social media users flooded the comment section, shocked by the amount of alcohol he purchased monthly, with some offering to cook for him and others eager to quench their thirst

A man showed off his monthly alcohol purchase which was more than his groceries. Image: @nkateeks.n

Source: TikTok

South African bachelor who dislikes cooking and survives on takeaways left social media users stunned after flaunting his monthly grocery haul.

The video shared on TikTok handle @nkateeks.n, revealed a kitchen counter packed with convenient food items and a jaw-dropping alcohol stash.

The grand food and booze shopping haul

While many households prioritise fresh produce, meat, and essential pantry items, a local bachelor's stock looked like a university student's groceries. It included multiple packs of noodles, rice, snacks, an assortment of cereals, milk and juice.

On the side of the counter is a massive alcohol purchase, more than five trays of 24-pack Savanna ciders, totalling over 20 sick packs.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comments on the bachelor's monthly booze buy

Social media users expressed shock after seeing the amount of alcohol @nkateeks.n stocks, availing themselves to help him drink it. Some joked saying he wouldn't have to worry about food if he invited them as they would make sure he is fed.

A man who lives on takeaways received many requests from people who offered to cook for him. Credit: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

User @unavailable said:

"Kopa (please ) invite me, I'll come with hubbly 😭."

User @Camie🦋 commented::

"Let’s be friends😭."

User @Nathi felt shocked:

"No way."

User @Simphiwe Waka Nxumal added:

"We are no different, it’s just that you bought many at once!"

User @calvinBisa said:

"That's a cry for help."

User @Zukile__m asked:

"So when you have visitors you offer them juice or Savanna?😭😭."

A babe had social media users in stitched after a video of her sneaking a bottle of wine for her friend in hospital was shared on TikTok,

A thoughtful student hid two sealed Jägermeister miniatures inside a McDonald's cool drink, leaving Mzansi astonished.

A creative student hid cans of Brutal fruit cider in a takeaway box that was sealed with cling wrap.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News