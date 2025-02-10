“Please Invite Me”: Bachelor Flaunts Monthly Groceries and Alcohol Stock, SA Astonished
- A bachelor, who prefers takeaways over cooking, showcased his monthly grocery haul online
- In the video shared on TikTok, his kitchen counter was full of groceries which included stocked with noodles, snacks, and numerous six-packs of ciders
- Social media users flooded the comment section, shocked by the amount of alcohol he purchased monthly, with some offering to cook for him and others eager to quench their thirst
South African bachelor who dislikes cooking and survives on takeaways left social media users stunned after flaunting his monthly grocery haul.
The video shared on TikTok handle @nkateeks.n, revealed a kitchen counter packed with convenient food items and a jaw-dropping alcohol stash.
The grand food and booze shopping haul
While many households prioritise fresh produce, meat, and essential pantry items, a local bachelor's stock looked like a university student's groceries. It included multiple packs of noodles, rice, snacks, an assortment of cereals, milk and juice.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
On the side of the counter is a massive alcohol purchase, more than five trays of 24-pack Savanna ciders, totalling over 20 sick packs.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi comments on the bachelor's monthly booze buy
Social media users expressed shock after seeing the amount of alcohol @nkateeks.n stocks, availing themselves to help him drink it. Some joked saying he wouldn't have to worry about food if he invited them as they would make sure he is fed.
User @unavailable said:
"Kopa (please ) invite me, I'll come with hubbly 😭."
User @Camie🦋 commented::
"Let’s be friends😭."
User @Nathi felt shocked:
"No way."
User @Simphiwe Waka Nxumal added:
"We are no different, it’s just that you bought many at once!"
User @calvinBisa said:
"That's a cry for help."
User @Zukile__m asked:
"So when you have visitors you offer them juice or Savanna?😭😭."
- A babe had social media users in stitched after a video of her sneaking a bottle of wine for her friend in hospital was shared on TikTok,
- A thoughtful student hid two sealed Jägermeister miniatures inside a McDonald's cool drink, leaving Mzansi astonished.
- A creative student hid cans of Brutal fruit cider in a takeaway box that was sealed with cling wrap.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za