A woman who knows her friend best hilariously sneaked alcohol into hospital for her to enjoy

The woman went to the hospital to visit her unwell buddy with a whole bottle of alcohol

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the duo funny and naughty

A woman brought her friend alcohol to the hospital. Images: @_katleigh

South African online users were in stitches after a video of a woman sneaking alcohol for her friend in hospital made rounds on social media.

In the clip uploaded by @_katleigh, she can be seen in the hospital. Her friend comes in with a handbag and shopping bag. She first took out the cup from the shopping bag and opened her handbag to take out the beverage.

As she was about to open and pour, she heard someone coming their way, and she quickly hilariously put the bottle back in the bag for a second. Eventually, she took out the alcohol and poured it for her hospitalised friend to have a good time.

Woman sneaks alcohol for her friend in hospital

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Online peeps wanted the duo's friendship

The video garnered over 3k likes, with many online users finding the duo hilarious and naughty.

@Megan Gallie asked:

"Darling is it safe?"

@Mapaseka Rose wrote:

"It's the way she even checked if the coast is clear for me."

@siborose laughed:

"My kind of friend."

@Charmaine Funyi tagged their friend:

@Zanele Twala angithi niyabona mntase the assignment is in your hands akere. I have faith in you." (I hope you see, the assignment is in your hands)

@Noxolo Qase said:

"I want her to be my friend ."

@Hazel Bopape wanted new pals:

"My friends won’t do this I need such friends ."

@Pale vouched for their sister:

"My sister she knows I will recover very quickly."

Woman sneaks in alcohol at res with McDonald's drink

In another story, Briefly News reported about a student who hid her alcohol in a McDonald's drink.

In a TikTok video, @busiembobo can be seen sitting down, revealing how she managed to pass through security with alcohol. She bought a Coca-Cola drink from McDonald's and two Jagermeister 20ml minis and put them inside the drink. TikTokkers found her creativity hilarious.

