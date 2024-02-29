A university student chose not to be defeated by rules and hilariously found a creative way to sneak in her alcohol on campus

The lady took to her TikTok account and shared tips and tricks on how to get away with having alcohol in uni

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding her smartness and sharing their own experiences

A student found a hilariously creative way to sneake in her booze on campus. Images: @busiembobo/ TikTok, @MagMos/ Instagram

One student left Mzansi in stitches after she found a very creative way to sneak in alcohol on campus.

In a TikTok video, @busiembobo can be seen sitting down, revealing how she managed to pass through security with alcohol.

She bought a Coca-Cola drink from McDonald's and two Jagermeister 20ml minis and put them inside the drink.

Student creatively sneaks alcohol on campus

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the student's creativity

The video garnered over 400k likes, with many online users finding her creativity hilarious. Some asked questions, while others shared their own experiences of sneaking alcohol on campus.

@BROOO felt exposed:

"Why did you post this, now they are going to search our drinks ."

@Fortuitous Maritse commended:

"Y'all are creative."

@ofentsemaretlwa encouraged:

"Simple buy a six pack of milk pour out two litres into an empty container and the use the two boxes for hard liquor and super glue the box of six pack."

@Lethu M names a varsity with the same rules:

"Tell me you from NWU without telling me."

@Joy_lekgopo22 wanted her to go all out:

"Going through that trouble only for those two small things."

@user7366572709213 shared another trick:

"I used to pit red wine in a 1.5L Crush juice bottle ya cranberry and walk into res freely."

@MissNae stanned:

"Genius!!!!!"

@mnyamana loved:

"Creativity "

School learners found with booze in their bags

In another story, Briefly News reported about pupils who had their bags filled with alcohol.

The learners were caught in the act when, according to the Daily Sun, the district officials in Ekurhuleni and members of a "community policing forum" came to do a surprise search at the school and came across some learners' bags with alcohol. Netizens blame "mobile shebeens" on groove culture.

