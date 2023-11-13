A TikTok video shows a student sneaking Brutal Fruit alcohol into her residence by hiding it in a takeaway container

The video went viral and amused many netizens, who commented on the student's creativity and resourcefulness

Some netizens also shared their own stories of sneaking alcohol into residences, while others expressed surprise that some residences ban alcohol altogether

SA students found a way to get alcohol into their res.

Source: TikTok

Some university residences do not permit alcohol inside their premises. But a group of sneaky students made a plan.

Students show how they got alcohol inside res

A TikTok video shared by @fifi_amber8 shows her opening a takeaway container sealed with clingwrap to reveal two cans of Brutal Fruit.

"POV: you snuck alcohol into res," the post was captioned.

Mzansi amused by the student's tactic

Many netizens reacted to the video with banter about the student's alcohol-sneaking tactic.

Banele replied:

"I am so happy I saw this video. I am a security guard at res. Maybe I will get a promotion."

Thandeezy commented:

"Your residences don’t allow alcohol? That’s wild."

Thandolwethu Kunene replied:

"Niyaqena ukusala senibuyeka?"

Gontse Morake wrote:

"Student ke plan."

The Toymaka said:

"Just go to a bar. That's basically Sprite."

Cold pillow and no pj's replied:

"Guys these are young people in the game, they're not sdakwas yet give them a chance."

nkomoz'yolusa replied:

"Two cans, really???"

Sego G wrote:

"I was expecting something nyana like Gordon’s, idk why."

Gogo enjoys Brutal Fruit out of the fridge

In another story, Briefly News reported that one gogo almost drank a Brutal Fruit with her breakfast, thinking it was a fancy fruit juice. Video footage of the sweet granny figuring it out left hearts in puddles and people cried laughing.

While smashing a Brutal Fruit for breakfast might be something you did in your early 20s when you were living your best summer vaycay life, it is not something you'd advise an older adult to do.

Twitter user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared a video of a gogo coming to ask what type of fruit juice is in this glass bottle. It turns out it is a Brutal Fruit and gogo was about to get litty nice and early, lol.

