A Johannesburg student poured Kingsley cooldrink into an empty Fanta bottle to impress his girlfriend

The student posted a video of his deception on TikTok and hoped she wouldn't notice the taste difference

South Africans found the video hilarious and joked about the student's strategy in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A student poured Kingsley cooldrink into an empty Fanta bottle. Image: @tistar8

Source: TikTok

Res life can be hard, especially if you are trying to do your groceries on a budget that will see you through to your next allowance.

Student disguises Kingsley drink as Fanta

One Johannesburg student had social media users busting after he shared a video of how he tried to impress his girlfriend who came for a visit.

A TikTok video shared by @tistar8 shows the young man pouring Kingsley cooldrink into an empty Fanta bottle before closing it and preparing to return it to his res room with lunch prepared for his bae.

"POV: The things we do in res just to impress our girls, yoh," the post was captioned.

LOL, hopefully, the girl in question did not recognise that the drink she was served was not actually Fanta.

SA throws shade at student's drink

The banter and jokes flew in the TikTok comment section as people made fun of the man's strategy and said the girl would notice the taste was not that of Fanta. One person joked that at least the student could still afford eggs in this economy.

Michaela Bhaktawar. said:

"Just tell her to drink fast, she won’t notice ."

Kent commented:

"Why are you feeling pressure? ."

Umzukulu kaVonono wrote:

"They will never know, Jose Mazibuko."

elf.ears said:

"Oksalayo when you open it, it won’t go “psss” she’ll know."

TallTerry_09 commented:

"At least you afford eggs."

lurasotobe replied:

"Eii uzobanjwa wena."

Zulu-speaking white man enjoys skhaftin

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a white man speaking fluent isiZulu while enjoying his home-cooked 'skhaftin' (lunchbox) had netizens amused and impressed.

The footage shared on TikTok by @mehlemamba.ngidishows him in his uniform during his lunch break at work as he digs into his tasty lunch.

In the footage, he can be heard saying that having someone cook and prepare a lunchbox for you is what he knows and enjoys.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News