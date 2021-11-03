A video has blown up on social media showing a young guy serving mouth-watering meals to his girlfriend

It's a viral sensation and the Twitterverse is mesmerised by how the man treats his other half

He cooks a variety of dishes and each one looks absolutely delicious and is presented like a restaurant quality meal

Many ladies think Twitter user @A1_Bryaan_ is the perfect man after he shared a video of himself serving his girlfriend home-cooked food that is worthy of any restaurant. The video is a viral hit with close to 100k views and almost 6 000 likes.

@A1_Bryaan_ captioned the post:

"Me feeding my girl."

Take a look at the extremely popular video for yourself:

In one minute, the video captures just how amazing the young man's cooking skills is as he serves his bae a selection of tantalising dishes. Some of the meals include a schnitzel with mash and salad, spaghetti and mince, chicken breasts with mushroom sauce, a burger with chips, mince lasagna and a hearty stew.

Divided comments

The comment section is going wild as Saffas from around the country share their views about the video. Some men are not happy with how he is selflessly catering to his girlfriend but others find it endearing.

The ladies, on the other hand, are impressed and want their baes to see how @A1_Bryaan_ treats his other half.

Lets dive into the mixed bag of comments:

@MooiAF:

"Don’t be that guy."

@ntsamello:

"Why is she always accepting and not even a no thank you?"

@DreamWorxCeo:

"How do you feed her when she already has a plate in her hand."

@TheWeekdaeZA

"It's an appetizer bro. He was still busy with the main meal."

@KNKhunou

"If your man has been on his feet making you food, you defs don't turn that food away."

@PromiseManunure:

"Me feeding my wife after she graduated with her Master's degree."

@Nhlanhla_Negus

"Why do you forget the spoon every time? Dope though, top tier presentation."

@Mazulu_Mazet:

"You're a submissive boyfriend, good for her."

@PreciousBasaya

"Do you have this video on Instagram? I want to tag my man and show him."

@KateMat64945507

"First two years of your relationship I'm guessing?!"

@MASNN4

"She's feeding her other man like this."

@chikomana_j

"Men this is a lesson. Learn how to cook so that when she cooks food you don't find delicious you have a Plan B."

