South Africans are really impressed with a romantic guy who displayed two stunning images chilling with his lovely girlfriend at a park

@Mannyouttahere says he felt like a true boyfriend when he spoiled his lover; the guy was seemingly prepared for the glorious day

The online community is truly impressed and many are now willing to shop around for all the goodies and also bless their loved ones

A man has just decided to come out and proudly tell the public that he recently spoiled his lover and formally àsked her to be his girlfriend.. The man has also impressed his followers for being romantic.

@Mannyouttahere has taken to Twitter and shared two well-captured images as he made the lady happy on Thursday - the images were posted on Friday morning.

Many of his followers are seriously impressed and have congratulated the guy whilst also wishing him the best of luck in their beautiful relationship.

A proud man is a talk of the town on the internet after sharing pictures taking his girlfriend to a picnic. Image: @Mannyouttahere/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“So yesterday I became a boyfriend.”

@Rican_Dog said:

“He came prepared!!! Nothing and I mean nothing was gonna stand in this man’s way!!”

@Bullet500BX said:

“I usually know she’s my girlfriend when she starts yelling at me for random things.”

@1_JazzyMom said:

“LOL... This took me out.”

@Glamournoglitz said:

“This is so sweet.”

@Semperfortis40 said:

“Outstanding… love it when I see it. Especially the preparation and effort. It goes a long way. Enjoy the courtship.”

@HonourabkleTshif said:

“This is beautiful, who in SA can organise this? JHB to be precise.”

@ladyCassu said:

“Damn, y’all are a gorgeous couple.”

@Cyberliyah said:

“Cuties!! You will have the most precious smiles very happy for y’all, I wish you all of the love and abundance in your partnership.”

Cheeky local woman finds a clever way to get a man to settle down

Still checking out stories on matters of the heart, Briefly News reported that a young, hilarious and clever woman has received a lot of applause from social media users after she found an admittedly smart way around getting a man who refuses to settle down.

After spotting that the man tweeted that he would only settle if a woman bought him a car, she decided that she would buy him a car, except it was not really the car that he expected.

Many people soon went to the comment section where they agreed that the young woman did a good job at playing the man's game.

@_zola_nm said:

"Now settle down Mr, it's only fair."

