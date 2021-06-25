Bride Brags About Lobola Proof of Payment, Mzansi Reacts to the Photo

South Africans are sharing contrasting remarks on a photograph shared online showing a woman sitting next to a cow, indicating that she is to be a bride

The stunning lady’s pic suggests that the groom-to-be delivered on paying lobola and plans are now in motion

Although many argue that the guy shouldn't be proud of committing with just one cow for such a stunning lady, others have reacted positively

A stunning South African woman has taken to social media to show off her lobola payment. The image shows a beautiful lady dressed in traditional attire sitting next to a cow.

Posted by @Marothi_Vincent on Twitter, the bride’s picture has left the Mzansi digital community reacting with interest. However, some social media users are arguing that the man cannot be proud of sending just one cow for such a stunning woman.

The post had already attracted 8 000 likes and 993 retweets by the time Briefly News worked on this interesting story.

South Africans are divided yet again as they react to a bride who brags about a lobola payment. Image: @Marothi_Vincent/Twitter

The post reads:

“Umuntu ne proof of payment.”

@MokoenaDee said:

“Yazi this is my cousin hahaha.”

@Shellington_ZA said:

“Umuntu ne mpahla yakhe.”

@KayR_Bee said:

“One day I will be behind the camera, capturing a picture like this.”

@LungisaWakho said:

“My kind of guy paying.”

@Mphoeng2 said:

“No man, only one cow for such a beauty Ntate. Can you be serious, or that’s for damages?”

@BritneyVal84 said:

“POP yedeposit I guess, that can't be enough.”

@Mau7o7 said:

“True authentic African pride hahaha.”

@Siethati_S said:

“Love this. Congratulations.”

Lady shares pictures of lobola negotiations and Mzansi loves it

In a beautiful story related to lobola, Briefly News reported that the process of finding love and then finally getting married to that person is wonderful.

A beautiful young South African woman recently headed online to celebrate having a successful lobola negotiation ceremony.

The heartwarming post that was made by blushing bride, @porshe418, features two snaps of herself literally blushing as she shows off her engagement ring while sitting on a floor covered in a blanket reserved for traditional brides - or makotis.

