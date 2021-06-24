Nayi Lewalk: Mzansi Thrilled by Video of Man’s Style Swaggering Through Traffic
- South Africans are reacting to a video of a guy nonchalantly swaggering through busy traffic seemingly without a care in the world
- Posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter, the video clip shows a man is dressed in all black with a white hat walking between moving vehicles without paying the slightest attention to the danger
- Many social media users believe the man should try be that cocky when making his entry into the boardroom while others argue that he is not 100% okay in the head
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!
A man’s kasi walk is attracting the attention of the social media community after a video clip of him was posted online. The clip shows a well-dressed guy walking between busy township traffic oblivious to the risk of his actions.
@KulaniCool’s post seems to suggest that the man, who is dressed in black and wearing a white hat, walks like that all the time. Some of the social media users are wondering if the cool dude will retain his style when he owns a car one day.
The post reads:
“Beke le beke hahaha.”
@ThapeloCliffor said:
“What will happen if he decides to buy a car?”
@Cde_yandi said:
“He can’t, it goes against the Beke Le Beke principles.”
@Duchessjit said:
”I wonder what made him happy.”
@Lipra_LM said:
“They had a discussion about him a week ago on Motsweding FM...”
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel
@Ktumi89 said:
“O wa gafa. Finish and klaar.”
@Ntokozo_1309 said:
“When I grow up wanna be like this dude, walk all over the show in the middle of the road while grating everyone.”
@Signore_Prof said:
"That's a walk of someone who just won the WWE Championship.”
@GatesB_ said:
“This dude's confidence is for boardrooms.”
Mzansi reacts to video of athlete who knocks karate opponent to the floor: Game over
In other funny stories, Briefly News reported that a short clip of two spunky sports fighters going head-to-head right here in Mzansi is making waves on social media.
The victor's final karate kick left his opponent dazed and on the ground, certainly causing a few jaws to drop. The short clip was shared by avid Twitter user @kulanicool.
In the video, it seems the two competitors have just started going head-to-head. At first, our loser seems to be holding it down quite well, securing a few quick blows to the victor's mid-section. The video and comments are highly entertaining.
Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Source: Briefly.co.za