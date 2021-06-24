Nayi Lewalk: Mzansi Thrilled by Video of Man’s Style Swaggering Through Traffic
Buzz

Nayi Lewalk: Mzansi Thrilled by Video of Man’s Style Swaggering Through Traffic

by  Phumzile Ngcatshe
  • South Africans are reacting to a video of a guy nonchalantly swaggering through busy traffic seemingly without a care in the world
  • Posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter, the video clip shows a man is dressed in all black with a white hat walking between moving vehicles without paying the slightest attention to the danger
  • Many social media users believe the man should try be that cocky when making his entry into the boardroom while others argue that he is not 100% okay in the head

A man’s kasi walk is attracting the attention of the social media community after a video clip of him was posted online. The clip shows a well-dressed guy walking between busy township traffic oblivious to the risk of his actions.

@KulaniCool’s post seems to suggest that the man, who is dressed in black and wearing a white hat, walks like that all the time. Some of the social media users are wondering if the cool dude will retain his style when he owns a car one day.

Mzansi, Video, Man, Walk, Style, Traffic
Mzansi is thrilled by a video of a man walking through traffic. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter
Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“Beke le beke hahaha.”

@ThapeloCliffor said:

“What will happen if he decides to buy a car?”

@Cde_yandi said:

“He can’t, it goes against the Beke Le Beke principles.”

@Duchessjit said:

”I wonder what made him happy.”

@Lipra_LM said:

“They had a discussion about him a week ago on Motsweding FM...”

@Ktumi89 said:

“O wa gafa. Finish and klaar.”

@Ntokozo_1309 said:

“When I grow up wanna be like this dude, walk all over the show in the middle of the road while grating everyone.”

@Signore_Prof said:

"That's a walk of someone who just won the WWE Championship.”

@GatesB_ said:

“This dude's confidence is for boardrooms.”

Source: Briefly.co.za

