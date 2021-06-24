Nayi Lewalk: Mzansi Thrilled by Video of Man’s Style Swaggering Through Traffic

South Africans are reacting to a video of a guy nonchalantly swaggering through busy traffic seemingly without a care in the world

Posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter, the video clip shows a man is dressed in all black with a white hat walking between moving vehicles without paying the slightest attention to the danger

Many social media users believe the man should try be that cocky when making his entry into the boardroom while others argue that he is not 100% okay in the head

A man’s kasi walk is attracting the attention of the social media community after a video clip of him was posted online. The clip shows a well-dressed guy walking between busy township traffic oblivious to the risk of his actions.

@KulaniCool’s post seems to suggest that the man, who is dressed in black and wearing a white hat, walks like that all the time. Some of the social media users are wondering if the cool dude will retain his style when he owns a car one day.

Mzansi is thrilled by a video of a man walking through traffic. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“Beke le beke hahaha.”

@ThapeloCliffor said:

“What will happen if he decides to buy a car?”

@Cde_yandi said:

“He can’t, it goes against the Beke Le Beke principles.”

@Duchessjit said:

”I wonder what made him happy.”

@Lipra_LM said:

“They had a discussion about him a week ago on Motsweding FM...”

@Ktumi89 said:

“O wa gafa. Finish and klaar.”

@Ntokozo_1309 said:

“When I grow up wanna be like this dude, walk all over the show in the middle of the road while grating everyone.”

@Signore_Prof said:

"That's a walk of someone who just won the WWE Championship.”

@GatesB_ said:

“This dude's confidence is for boardrooms.”

Source: Briefly.co.za