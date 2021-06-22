“Whose Uncle Is This”: SA Reacts to Video of Funky Madala with Epic Dance Moves

There is never a dull moment for South Africans on social media who are now being entertained by an elderly fellow who took to the dance floor to bust some fire moves

The man could be in his 60s but his dance moves show those of a guy in his early 20s and this has really amazed Mzansi's internet users

Looking at the comments, everyone loves the happy chap's clip and some think that he must have been getting ready to propose to his woman

Another video of a man taking to the dance floor at a party has wowed many South Africans on social media platforms. The hilarious clip shows a talented uncle doing his thing.

Uploaded by @sensationalbae_, the footage is a hit among people online who seem to be keenly interested in his identity as far as his name is concerned.

At the time Briefly News wrote the story, the clip had attracted a cool 900 likes plus 233 retweets after it was posted at midday on Tuesday.

The post reads:

“She was never ready Rich Mnisi #Level5”

@PrinceSA_2021 said:

“Who's father is this, hahaha.”

@Chilli_Phumzile said:

“I thought he was gonna kneel and propose to the lady in red.”

@Siya5087 said:

“This man can dance... So wish I was in 80's or early 90's.”

@Ijongosi75 said:

“Happiness right there.”

@Codesa_SA said:

“Ladlala iRazo madoda!!!.”

@Northmabunda said:

“Majaivane.”

@F_Mathibe said:

“I'm 100% sure he comes from Pretoria Tshwane ya Mamelodi.”

@Loveric3000 said:

“I like this uncle. Who is he?”

@Princewill_Joe said:

“Hahahahaha that was cool.”

Dad dancing at a party kills Mzansi, his moves have viewers rolling with laughter

In related stories about dads dancing, Briefly News published an article that has the social media scene taken by surprise. The video shows a funny father who is keeping South Africans in stitches.

This comes after a social media post shared by @Mraja02 of a man who is at a party and hitting the dance floor hard.

According to @Mraja02, he says the guy is his father: "Guys this is my dad," and the clip has left South Africans grooving and sharing their views on the scene.

@Blaq23haz said:

“He is a national treasure, he makes us happy! You should be proud of him...”

