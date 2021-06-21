“Pulsating”: Mzansi Reacts to Video of Cute Girl Singing Gospel Song

A beautiful young girl has wowed many South Africans on social media with singing skills while her video is doing the rounds

Posted on Twitter by @ChristoThurston, the young lady is giving a rendition of a gospel song and is seen chilling in the car with her father

The account holder’s followers really love the girl and Briefly News collected a few comments about the hilarious piece

The Mzansi social media community is entertained by a cute young girl who is seen singing a gospel song. The young lady’s video clip is doing the rounds on Twitter. Singing a gospel tune, Wena Nkosi Uyazi, the bubbly child has left many impressed with her voice and confidence.

The video was posted by @Christo Thurston and it's a hit among his followers as it had collected more than 2 000 likes at the time Briefly News put this report together.

South Africans are really in love and impressed by a little girl singing a gospel song in a video. Image: @ChristoThurston/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“Morning made, hahaha.”

South Africans are really impressed

@LetahboTouchill said:

“Good morning mzalwane.”

@Africa665 said:

“Everything was normal until the king of Maskandi showed up.”

@SOuthinaM said:

“This girl sings 100% better than me at her age... wooow.”

@Ntulize_bus said:

“This little lady is too brilliant.”

@Mayna_145 said:

“The energy in this video is so beautiful. There is so much love and joy in this car. I love it!!”

@Ntsiky4609 said:

“Bathong she’s a very talented little girl, thank you Mzakes!”

@MMonare6 said:

“I love her so so much, speaks her mind.”

@IamSboch said:

“I love this little munchie you know.”

@Leannememphis said:

“I love this girl so much but crèche yona? Please don’t come at me. I was adopted by a white couple.”

@MavoSthe said:

“She is leadership.”

