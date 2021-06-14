“Best Teacher”: Video of School Kids Singing in Class With Teacher Wows Mzansi

South Africans are wowed and reacting to a beautiful video that is doing the rounds on social media in which a teacher is giving a lesson to his class while singing

In the clip, one can see the teacher is giving a mathematics lesson and his approach is being praised by the online community

At the same time, some people have expressed a wish to go back to school and some vow they could have been good doctors under this mentor

A video of school children singing in class is going viral and has wowed Mzansi social media users. In the clip, one could hear the teacher’s voice giving a mathematics lesson and many are impressed with the way the lesson is delivered.

Posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter, the clip has attracted the online community and some wish to turn back the hands of time and head back to school.

Some users have also praised the teacher's creativity but some jokingly believe the voice is that of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

South Africans are wowed by a video of school children singing in class. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“This is fire.”

South Africans praise the teacher

@AmTevin said:

“What is happening with those flags on the wall?”

@Ntwan_Yamashengu said:

“I'd still fail maths.”

@Kgadi_Yabapedi said:

“It's really teachers like these that make me wish I could redo my high school.”

@LollyMkunqwana said:

“Where were these type of teachers when we were at school?”

@KaraboMpembe said:

“I thought it was Julius Malema singing in the background.”

@MohaleMolata said:

“This was my maths teacher in high school, best in South Africa I tell you.”

@Octaviavee2 said:

“I’m stealing this for the learners I teach.”

Ndlovu Youth Choirs wows the internet

Meanwhile, in more news about music, Briefly News reported that the Ndlovu Youth Choir have once again dazzled South Africa with their incredible rendition of 'Shallow', giving the pop song an unquestionably African flare.

A short clip of the performance has since gone viral on social media. The youthful singers took to the beautiful beaches of Cape Town to perform the song first popularised by international musician Lady Gaga.

The touching song has been completely translated into the mother-tongue of the singers but the emotion in the music is certainly not lost on non-Xhosa speakers.

Mzansi was blown away by the touching performance and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@Michelle V said:

"Everything about this is stunning: the performers' skill, the costumes, the video. Keep it up, and all the best!"

