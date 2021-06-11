Mzansi Laughs at Video of Spiderman’s Birthday Stunt Gone Horribly Wrong

The Spiderman impersonator who is doing the rounds online is the talk of the town again, but his stunts have let him down this time

He is a funny character who is always spotted dancing but his latest dance move saw him kissing the floor, to the amazement of the crowd

Mzansi social media users can’t help but laugh at the man and many have warned him to try better, safer tricks

Another video of the famous Spiderman character has found its way to the internet and many South Africans are wondering what happened. The guy tried his stunts at a kids' party but things didn’t go according to plan.

Dressed in a red suit resembling the real Spiderman character, the man takes to the dance floor and tries to blow the crowds away but he falls, leaving many online laughing.

Posted by @AdvoBarryRoux, the video will definitely pave the way to a better weekend as you cannot just help but giggle.

Spiderman leaves many confused

The post reads:

“What just happened?”

Mzansi reacts to Spiderman’s stunts

@SekgobelaP said:

“Eintlik what is Spiderman ka Afrikaans? Just trying to imagine what the lady might be saying as she comforts him.”

@SizweNsele said:

“That's definitely not Peter Parker wase South Aaaah, our spiderman is still undefeated.”

@KingYaManyora said:

“Maybe he's showing the dangers of his stunts, so it looks practical enough for the kids to understand.”

@Kjoker582 said:

“I specifically want this Spiderman for my birthday party next year and I want him to pull the same moves.”

@LindaMakgoshi said:

“This is a signal that bad practices shouldn't be condoned to encourage kids to apply them in their everyday lives. They are not safe at all, though they appear glamorous. Thank God for those kids witnessed it happened and they would never try it at home.”

@BhekiM007 said:

"This is a white Spider. It can't be a black one.”

@Dane_Marillier said:

“I think someone sprayed doom as he jumped.”

L'vovo shares his thoughts on Spiderman

Looking at previous stories, Briefly News reported that South African musician L'vovo has taken to social media to laugh at himself over his bookings drought.

Commenting on the viral dancing Spiderman, L’vovo said it was sad that the fake superhero was getting more bookings for gigs than he was.

His amusing post left social media users in stitches. Others tried to explain that his interest in politics had a negative effect on his music career.

@madamnaonetree said:

“Buy a Spiderman costume and be great.”

