“Range Roomver”: South Africans React to Hilarious Video of Luxury Car Office

- South Africans are amazed following a video clip that is posted online showing a car that has been converted into a luxury office

- Many thought the account holder, @AndreYardman, was bragging about his beautiful Range Rover car but he’s actually showing off his novel workstation

- Briefly News looks at the reactions and there’s no doubt the clip has seriously surprised the online community

It looks like an expensive SUV car but when you take a closer look, it’s not a car but an office. This is in a video clip that's circulating on social media. The opening sequence of the video displays a Range Rover SUV vehicle but when the clip plays further, a man appears comfortably sitting in his office.

The short video clip is posted by @AndreYardman and has caught the attention of many social media users in South Africa. The post has amassed 1463 likes and been retweeted on 409 occasions.

South Africans are reacting to a hilarious video of a luxury car office. Image: @AndreYardman/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The Twitter post reads:

“Probably the best office you've ever seen! Jessica Zinhle #Tembisa10”

Mzansi laughs at the clip

@Victor_Matheson said:

“I thought the vehicle was in the office.”

@Mammakgone said:

“Lol contagious laughter.”

@uMdu said:

“Wasn't expecting that.”

@Maphototee said:

“Look looking dope.”

@Redeye_offixial said:

“Range Roomver!!! Hahaha.”

@Njomzaboy said:

“No no no hahaha.”

