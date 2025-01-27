South Africans love their easygoing and goofy President Cyril Ramaphosa that they gave him a sweet nickname

During the Covid 19 lockdown, the Rainbow Nation got used to the man in charge’s face and created code words that trended on social media

Some Mzansi people wondered where the popular nickname came from and TikTok people had all the information

Mzansi appreciates how social and goofy their president is with them. Ramaphosa hops on trends and acknowledges the nicknames he gets from his people.

South Africans found themselves in a rabbit hole after trying to find out about the origin story of Ramaphosa's nickname. Image: @cyrilramaphosa

Source: Instagram

The South African president grew closer to the people during the pandemic when he called a “family meeting” frequently.

Mzansi finds out why Ramaphosa is called Cupcake

A lot of South African leaders have been given nicknames but the one that sticks out the most is Cupcake, which was given to President Cyril Ramaphosa. A lady on TikTok shared her curiosity online and wondered how the chap got such a random nickname:

“Whoever decided that Cyril Ramaphosa’s nickname among South Africans should be Cupcake, did not know the impact it would have.”

One of the commenters on the post shared a story and said:

“He had an affair and the emails with his mistress were leaked, and her nickname for Cyril was Cupcake.”

The allegation shocked Mzansi as they had no idea about the president’s past.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi questioned where their nickname for President Cyril Ramaphosa came from. Image: @cyrilramaphosa

Source: Instagram

Social media users were amazed to find out the reason behind Ramaphosa’s famous nickname:

@Tshabi's Nail Art was amazed:

“Not me finding out that our president had a mistress who referred to him as Cupcake.”

@ADHD TRADER FX remembered:

“He did, it was spoken all over the news when it came out though.”

@tshego.moepi said:

“I liked it better when I didn't know this information.”

@𝔗♛ commented:

“And it suits him so well. He’s adorable.”

@Yanga’s Pretty Wife ♥️💍 shared:

“And the fact that he acknowledges the nickname.”

@Thato_M explained:

“Bro, in some countries like North Korea people would be decapitated if they called their president Cupcake.”

@supernova echoed:

“So he was cheating a few years ago and Cupcake was her pet name for him. It was never meant to leave the messages. They were leaked.”

Source: Briefly News