Two South African gents had the time of their lives at a funeral and said something that gagged Mzansi

One of the guys is popularly known for his hilarious TikTok videos and content creation on social media

Internet users interacted with the funny gents in a thread of 324 comments and 14.9K likes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A log of people who attended funerals are those who wish to pay their last respects to the deceased.

Two gent's floored Mzansi with how much they enjoyed being at a funeral. Image: @cardoafrika

Source: TikTok

The last thing one should think about or be excited about is the after-tears event and the menu at a funeral.

SA gagged by gent’s dark humour at funeral in viral TikTok

A well-known South African content creator, Ricardo Afrika rose to fame for his hilarious content portraying unhinged behaviour that Mzansi favoured. The chap is known to clear his mind by offloading his thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Recently Afrika attended a funeral and could not wait to make it in time for lunch. Some families make sandwiches or scones but in most African homes they prepare a meal and some drinks.

The gent and his mate found a comfortable seat and devoured their plates. They could not hide their excitement and said:

“Shoutout to the deceased.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by gent’s dark humour at funeral

SA was gagged by a gent's dark humour at a funeral. Image: @cardoafrika

Source: TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Lonwabo Dyalivane added a pun:

“The food was to die for.”

@RariNdabeni pointed out:

“One thing about funeral food is it slaps like they have some secret or special recipe.”

@Zimasa Mbonelwa was amazed by the dark humour:

“No way! I would get up.”

@Zola Matayi was stunned:

“You play too much, there’s no way. What?”

@ThandoShabangu was concerned:

“Guys, were you baptised?”

@Sisiphosethu commented:

“Too soon, bro.”

3 More stories like this by Briefly News

One hun floored Mzansi after posting a now-viral video of her uncle's goofy behaviour on his way to bury his mom

South Africans were floored by a group of men who dropped the casket at a funeral in a viral TikTok video

A woman got a special message from her late granny during her funeral captured in a now-viral TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News