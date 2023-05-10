A 21-year-old South African woman's Vogue model search audition video is taking TikTok by storm

The young lady's stunning looks and her creative approach to entering the open casting call have been trending on social media

Netizens praised the young woman for her epic catwalk but also her companion, who made a feature on her video

Young girl trends for her Vogue audition that shows her dog right beside her. Images:@_reann.m_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

After strutting her catwalk in the rain, a young girl has been trending on social media. The woman was applauded for her creativity.

21-year-old South African woman and her dog go viral on TikTok with Vogue model search audition

Reann Moodley has been trending on TikTok after she posted a video of her audition to the open casting call for Vogue. The 21-year-old woman walks with her beloved pet dog, who steals the show with its cuteness and charm.

The Vogue model search is open to femme-identifying individuals over 18 worldwide, regardless of their background or experience. This South African woman's unique and heartwarming audition video is a testament to the inclusivity of the competition.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise the effortless charm of the South African woman's TikTok audition for the Vogue model search

The video has been trending with users expressing their love for the duo and supporting the woman's modelling aspirations. Some have even joked that the dog should also be chosen for the competition. Her video has already gained a considerable following, and peeps shared their views:

@supreme_chemist_ said:

"Snoopy is going to definitely make it."

@Tech commented:

"The dog was a paid actor."

@Justine said:

"The dogs walk though.Yes, good girl."

@TrishaSam commented:

"The best one I’ve seen so far."

@amaldeodutt133 said:

"All this rain so that you can do a shoot."

@shirmikagovender commented:

"Sending love that you get into the industry cause you were born for it."

@ANURUSHKA27 said:

"It's the other model for me."

@Judipillai commented:

"I truly hope you get chosen."

