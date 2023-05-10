A hard-working woman got rewarded with a brand-new car from her generous employer, and her reaction went viral

The boss pulled off the surprise at the dealership, and she started crying when she saw the VW Polo Vivo

The beautiful moment was shared with TikTok users, who were moved by the boss's kind gesture

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a woman getting surprised with a brand-new car went viral. Image: @egothatego

Source: TikTok

A video of a pregnant woman being gifted a car by her employer went viral on TikTok. The lady cried when she saw her new car wrapped with a big bow.

Video of employer gifting employee with pricey Volkswagen car goes viral

The overjoyed woman kept pacing around and hugged her boss. Gratitude was written all over her face as the tears rolled down.

The video was posted on TikTok by the car salesman @egothatego working at Omar's Motor Den in Witbank. The heartwarming clip reached more than 100 000 people on the video-sharing app, and hundreds congratulated the expectant mom on her new ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises caring boss for rewarding employee

@shinigami_inugami said:

"This is the South Africa I want to be a part of bless her boss."

@KalkaMbokazi stated:

"Hard work and humbleness pay off. Congratulations sisi, your boss will be blessed with many more."

@mayandy88 mentioned:

"May God bless your boss my dear and keep up the good work."

@pompie011 added:

"Congratulations God rewards his children. Big ups to your bosses."

@user3965106073724 asked:

"Let me see the GTI because I want to buy one."

@sovikasingh27 wrote:

"Well done to the employer, very rare."

@Bobster2000 posted:

"Why am I crying?❤️There are still good bosses who see the good and dedication in people."

@hairbydezz1012 said:

"If you look after your workers they will grow your business. What a kind-hearted boss.❤️"

Pupil’s friends drive luxury whips to school, Mzansi’s jaw hits the ground as schoolkid reviews cars

In another article, Briefly News reported that this young girl who doesn't have a car decided to show how her peers are living it up to their own. People were fascinated as they watched the TikTok of the student getting into her friends' cars.

The high schooler was beyond excited to explore her friend's car. People were in stitches as saw the girl's reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News