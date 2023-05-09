A wholesome TikTok video of a baby getting excited by the sight of money got people warm and fuzzy inside

The little one was very upset, but the father stepped in and brightened the kid's day with hard cash

The baby can be seen in the cute clip looking very happy while getting showered with R100 banknotes

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of a baby getting excited over money went viral. Image: @majozi_zane

Source: TikTok

One baby disproved the theory that money can't buy happiness. The kid's mood quickly changed from sad to ecstatic when she saw banknotes flying above her.

Fussy baby gets showered with money in viral video

Like any good parent, the baby's dad knew exactly how to stop her from crying and brought out the moola. At a very young age, the kid looked like she knew the value of money, although it was probably because her senses were engaged by the hundreds of rands falling on top of her bed.

The TikTok video was posted by @majozi_zane, and people could not get enough of the cute baby with her eyes on the prize.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amazed by cute baby's reaction to money

@wallflower19 said:

"And then they want to fool us by saying money doesn’t buy happiness."

@hleladastile posted:

"Everyone is like this when they receive money, The baby represents us."

@mrmathebula stated:

"Money has power guy."

@peace721 wrote:

"Nearly made the mistake of thinking it's a boy child. But I understood after a few seconds."

@lletago.moroana commented:

"Lol, money showers would make me stop crying too."

@mmangalisomkhize mentioned:

"I thought my son was the only child who stops crying."

@anelemsane521 said:

"This is proof that money makes everyone happy."

@zintleed added:

"A focused hun."

Adorable baby boy wins over Pabi Cooper and Mzansi with trendy amapiano dance in cute video: “I want him”

In another story, Briefly News reported that one talented baby had South African netizens’ hearts pumping custard after a video of him dancing to a vibey amapiano track made the rounds on TikTok.

A video posted on TikTok shows an adorable little boy sitting on a kitchen counter, as he dances to a cool song without missing a beat. He even dances along to some of the song lyrics as he acts out the words.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News