A video of a little boy dancing with impressive skill has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows the child effortlessly moving to the beat of a trendy amapiano song

Judging by the score of views and comments, the little man’s performance proved a hit and even got love from local musician, Pabi Cooper

One talented baby had South African netizens’ hearts pumping custard after a video of dancing to a vibey amapiano track.

An adorable dancing baby boy had peeps and Pabi Cooper eating out of his hands. Image: @dineonala/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok shows an adorable little boy sitting on a kitchen counter as he dances to a cool song without missing a beat. He even dances along to some of the song’s lyrics as he acts out the words.

His innocence and natural rhythm even impressed Mzansi musician, Pabi Cooper who commented on the TikTok post:

“I want him.”

From trending on the socials to dancing better than most adults - there is no denying that the children of today are a vibe of their own man.

Mzansi peeps flooded the post with adoring messages and tons of love for the little rising star.

sneguguncobiledub wrote:

“Pack the bags I'm coming to fetch him ❤I've won a baby ❤.”

Mazikode mantshosho phikela responded:

“ Ngicela ungipha yena.”

Lesedi Thomas859 commented:

“Pandemic babies are on another level stru .”

Abundantly Ashley wrote:

“Not a baby teaching me a dance love this!!”

Melissa-Jane Hlomani reacted:

“Aw bandla.”

leboo02 replied:

“Lol bathong wanted to see the Kilimanjaro so bad.”

Irene_mekz commented:

“Challenge closed❤️.”

user2929935773189 said:

“He even understands the lyrics .”

