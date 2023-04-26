An entertaining video of a girl dancing before the camera in her uniform has gained a lot of traction on social media

The now-viral footage shows the girl interacting with her father who encourages her to dance despite her initial lack of confidence

The daughter soon bursts into great energy as she moves to an amapiano beat, winning over many Mzansi peeps

A video of a girl dancing for her father brought warm and fuzzy feelings to netizens online.

In the footage posted on TikTok by user @khanyisithole, a dad can be heard calling his daughter from another room. The young girl soon appears before the camera as her dad asks her to dance for him.

The girl laughs shyly as she claims that she no longer knows how to dance as she has put on some weight. The dad humorously dismisses her claims as he encourages her to dance with music playing in the background.

The girl eventually gives in and proceeds to dance with great energy as her entertained father dances with great energy.

According to Holidappy, fathers play a major role in their daughters' development, and depending on the nature of their relationship, they can have a significant impact on the person their daughter becomes.

Judging by this clip, the father in question has a great influence on his daughter and her self-confidence.

The cute video has gained a lot of traction on the video-sharing app, with many peeps praising the girl’s beautiful relationship with her cool dad.

Alina kb wrote:

“This girl is going places the relationship with her father will save her from a lot of nonsense ❤️.”

Sizeka said:

“Kanti where have u been Naledi .”

Lizie commented:

“Dad uyazaz indlela zengane yakhe♥️.”

Lizzyvilakazi responded:

“Washo entjweni,wakhohlwa nokuthi utheni,happy family, you put a smile on my face.”

Mamogale replied:

“We missed you .”

Njubakhothama3 responded:

“Naledi muhle .”

user4356953388371 commented:

“Uyayi mosha manje nice moves Naledi ruta papzo.”

prayer sithebe replied:

“Indodakazi ayikwazi ukukhomba.”

