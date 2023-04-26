A video of two women re-enacting DJ Khaled’s popular Hold You Down music video has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the daughter taking on the role of the popular DJ and her mother as a fan who gets showered with wads of cash

The duo hilariously translates the music video into isiZulu, leaving many South African netizens in stitches

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young woman and her mother had social media users laughing out loud after posting a skit of a Zulu version of DJ Khaled’s Hold You Down hit released in 2014.

Netizens were entertained by a mother and daughter's Zulu version of DJ Khaled’s "Hold You Down". Image: @melaninthaboew1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the clip posted o TikTok by the daughter @melaninthaboew1, she is seen sitting with her mother. The daughter takes on the role of DJ Khaled and her mother is a starstruck fan.

Translating the famous DJ’s dialogue in isiZulu, @melaninthaboew1 gets her mother to repeatedly shout “DJ Khaled” – as the starstruck lady does in the original music video – before praising her on her gratitude and loyalty as well as showering her with money and giving her instructions on how to spend the money.

Hilariously translating DJ Khaled, @melaninthaboew1 instructs her mother to go buy her mom a house, to build her family a house, to go spend the money for no good reason, to put some in the bank and return to ask for more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Quite pleased with himself the Zulu DJ Khaled smirks as the monied fan beams with joy. The two proceed to jam to the song playing in the background before the video ends.

The funny re-enactment of the music video had Mzansi netizens impressed and in stitches from laughter.

xo.anathi.xo wrote:

“Ubuye uzocel’enye” .”

Zah ka Ndabezitha said:

“Wow yayinhle intoIzwakala kangcono ngesi Zulu ..& lokho mina ngyakwazisa✊.”

Mahlehlatha12 commented:

“ Hamba uyodla lemali ngaphandle kweszathu.”

❤️Mamkhathini❤️ said:

“Relationship yakho nomama I so wish ngabe nowami nginobudlelwano obunjena .”

Lulurh reacted:

"vumela umculo ukulawule.”

ZeemerDaPoet24 responded:

“Ayy ishayiweDj Khalathi.”

Witty Dlaminie Malan wrote:

“Ngzokushaya wena dj khalathi.”

Tsheps9331 commented:

“ mama siyabonga ⚰️.”

Mzansi was stunned by the gorgeous mom-and-daughter duo

In another story, Briefly News reported that a beautiful young South African woman with the Twitter handle @snimhlongo recently headed to Twitter to share a heartwarming post about herself and her mom, who share a similar posing style.

The post includes two beautiful pictures - one of herself and one of her mom - who both seem to be camera-shy while they attempt to take the camera from the person who is taking the picture of them.

"It’s my mom and I taking the same photo for me," she captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News