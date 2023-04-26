House of Zwide actress Kgabang Sekhabi is over the moon after bagging a degree in Film and Television

The star headed to her Instagram page to share stunning pictures from the graduation ceremony alongside her parents

She also penned a lengthy message showing gratitude to everyone who played a part in her journey to becoming a degree holder

Kgabang Sekhabi has added a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Television to her achievements. The star shared the good news on her social media pages.

'House of Zwide’ star Kgabang Sekhabi graduated with a BA in Film and Television from Wits University. Image: @shalatesekhabi

Source: Instagram

Sekhabi is popular for playing the role of Shoki in the popular e.tv soapie House of Zwide.

Kgabang Sekhabi shares stunning pictures from her graduation

According to TimesLIVE, the actress headed to her social media pages to give her followers a glimpse of how her day looked like.

Kgabang Sekhabi looked effortlessly chic in a short while dress with dramatic sleeves. She was accompanied by her lovely parents who were beaming with pride.

The actress also shared a motivational caption about how she almost gave up her dream. She thanked God and her family for the support. Part of the touching caption read:

"It’s been a mentally, physically and spiritually taxing journey and there were many times where I really thought I wasn’t gonna make it here. Thank you to my mom and dad, family and my friends for carrying me through till the end."

Winnie Ntshaba, Khaya Dladla and Rosemary Zimu congratulate Kgabang on her graduation

As expected, the House of Zwide star's mentions were filled with congratulatory messages from followers and friends. Fellow actors Winnie Ntshaba, Khaya Dladla and Rosemary Zimu congratulated her on the major win.

@khaya_dladla said:

"Congratulations lover."

@rosemary_zimu added:

"congratulations."

@winnien_ntshaba commented:

"Well done nana❤️."

@thee_optimisticthabiso noted:

"Not just any degreebut a degree from WitsWake up Mr West."

@k.gothatso.m said:

"beauty with brains!!!"

