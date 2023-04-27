A young girl from Krugersdorp is determined to master the amapiano dance challenge even though she seems to keep missing the beat

Tshiamo Maretela has taken the viral TikTok challenge by storm despite having no rhythm

Netizens loved the young girl's personality and her tenacity to keep trying, even though she completely botched up the moves

Tshiamo Maretela trends for determination to master amapiano dance challenge. Images: @just.ramsie/TikTok

A matriculant from Krugersdorp has Mzansi falling on the floor with laughter. Tshiamo Maretela has been trending on TikTok after her friend @just.ramsie posted a video of her dancing.

Maretela's friend @just.ramsie posted another video which shows how her friend keeps practising the viral challenge whenever she gets a chance. Despite not having any rhythm, Tshiamo refuses to give up on her goal of mastering this popular dance style. The young hun has been trending because she refuses to let her lack rhythm hold her back.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers praise the young hun's beautiful spirit.

Online users praised Maretela for her unbridled enthusiasm and infectious personality, with many encouraging and predicting that she's destined for stardom.

Here are some of the comments:

@mavisto said:

"The mind says yes, but the body tells a different story."

@BOSSJUNIOR commented:

"She’s such a happy soul."

@NeoMashike said:

"She is happy, having fun and unbothered; love it for her."

@TalibanMagaye commented:

"wena, you don't like peace. You like trouble."

@ZoyTheEmpress said:

"So, even at school, they're okay with this? Like, nobody sees anything wrong?"

@Cherri commented:

"The confidence, I love it."

@Nomzamo Nonkululeko Kubheka said:

"You give peace nana"

Madala said:

"so she created her dance. Love her dancing smile."

Source: Briefly News