A school pupil performed a trending amapiano challenge and completely botched the dance moves

One of her schoolmates posted the video on TikTok, which shows her kicking and moving offbeat

The hilarious video went viral and gathered close to half a million views on the social media platform

A video of a schoolgirl dancing for her peers went viral. Image: @just.ramsie

A confident schoolgirl took part in an amapiano dance challenge and represented people with no rhythm. The girl performed for her peers, who were watching and cheering her on as she gave the dance her flair.

Video of school girl's amapiano moves goes viral

Mzansi TikTokkers found the video posted by @just.ramsie refreshing and relatable. Most dance TikToks create the perception that all South Africans are skilled dancers, but the girl's video served as a reality check to viewers.

The clip was viewed by more than 452 000 people, and they expressed in the comments that the young lady's carefree attitude was inspiring.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers rate the girl's dance skills

@simmy.27 said:

"I'm getting Goofy from Micky Mouse vibes. Yho chomi is just throwing herself all over, love her."❤️"

@kefilwemkonza stated:

"There is that kick that's somehow on beat always."

@nonsikelelo_mnguni posted:

"Not in front of people."

@simza1988 commented:

"Every move is a dance wena girl."

@lwethu.u said:

"She is having the time of her life."

@babypolice_ posted:

"The fact that o butsi circle one man."

@gomolemoanvessa commented:

"I love how this child is so happy, the school must be nice without bullies."

@becblurry20

"I want to be in school again and just be carefree. Not a worry in the world."

