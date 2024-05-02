Is Barry Keoghan gay? The truth about the Irish actor's love life

Barry Keoghan is an Irish actor who gained notoriety for starring in Calm with Horses. In 2020, The Irish Times ranked him among Ireland’s greatest film actors. With this popularity, details about Keoghan’s personal life, including his love life, are subject to public scrutiny. While the actor has previously been romantically linked to women, his on-screen chemistry with a male co-star in Saltburn has raised eyebrows about his sexuality. So, is Barry Keoghan gay?

Barry Keoghan at Bar Marmont in 2024 (L). The actor during the 2024 premiere of Masters Of The Air (R). Photo: Alberto Rodriguez, Joe Maher via Getty Images (modified by author)

Keoghan made his career debut in 2011, appearing in the crime film Between the Canals. He has received various accolades throughout his career, including a British Academy Film Award and Academy and Golden Globe Awards nominations.

But unlike his illustrious career, the on-screen star has not been lucky when it comes to love. This article highlights exciting details about Barry Keoghan’s relationship history.

Barry Keoghan’s profile summary

Full name Barry Keoghan Nickname Barry Gender Male Date of birth 17 October 1992 Age 31 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Dublin, Ireland Nationality Irish Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 72 kg (159 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship (Rumoured) Partner Sabrina Carpenter Children 1 Mother Debbie Siblings Eric and Gemma Profession Actor Years active 2011-present Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Barry Keoghan?

Barry Keoghan (aged 31 as of 2024) was born on 17 October 1992 in Summerhill, Dublin, Ireland. His mother, Debbie, struggled with drug addiction and died when he was 12.

Actor Barry Keoghan at a screening and conversation for the Apple TV + series Masters of the Air at 92NY in 2024. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Family life

Together with his brother, Eric, Keoghan spent seven years in foster care before their grandmother, aunt and older sister, Gemma, took them in. The Mammal star narrated his experience in the foster care system on a 2018 episode of The Late Late Show, saying:

Every family was good to us. However, as a kid, you do not know what is happening. You get attached, and then boom, you move to a different home.

Is Barry Keoghan gay?

The intense relationship between Barry and Australian actor Jacob Elordi in Saltburn intrigued fans about the duo’s sexual orientation.

Barry at the Icons Shine with OMEGA in Milan event in 2024 (L). Jacob Elordi during the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Party (R). Photo: Jacopo Raule, Gilbert Flores via Getty Images (modified by author)

In a 2024 interview with GQ, Keoghan cleared the air that he only shares a brotherly off-screen relationship with Jacob.

We were constantly close. It is not just for the cameras and premieres. Jacob and I are like brothers. When you are comfortable with someone, you can be as close as you want. It is not like, ‘Oh, do not come near me; it is like, 'I am comfortable.’ When I am comfortable around people, I am comfy.

While there have been speculations that Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi are involved in a romantic relationship, it seems that the pair are only good friends who did not shy away from playing their part in making Saltburn a success.

Is Barry Keoghan in a relationship?

Barry is reportedly dating American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter. She is best known for starring in Girl Meets World and Adventures in Babysitting. According to E! News, the duo first met on 28 September 2023 during Paris Fashion Week.

Barry Keoghan at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards (L). Sabrina Carpenter during the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in 2024 (R). Photo: Jeff Spicer, Gilbert Flores via Getty Images (modified by author)

In March 2024, they attended the Vanity Fair Party in Los Angeles and even posed for their first photo together. Barry was spotted supporting Carpenter as she performed at Coachella in April 2024. Nonetheless, neither party has confirmed their relationship status yet.

Barry Keoghan’s dating history

The actor has been in two unsuccessful relationships, one of which even sired a child. Below is a list of the women Barry has dated before.

Shona Guerin

The Eternals star dated Killarney native Shona Guerin from 2017 to 2020. The ex-couple had met on Good Friday in a pub where she worked. In 2019, they appeared on Livin’ with Lucy when the host visited them in Los Angeles, USA.

Alyson Kierans

Barry began dating dental nurse and orthodontic therapist Alyson Kierans in September 2021. On 27 March 2022, he revealed they were expecting their first child. Keoghan announced the birth of their son on 8 August through a now-deleted Instagram post.

However, after being together for two and a half years, the duo broke up. According to The Sun, Alyson broke the relationship off due to Barry’s partying and flirting behaviour.

Shona Guerin and Barry (L-R) at the Eternals premiere in 2021. The actor during the world premiere of Masters of the Air in 2024 (R). Photo: Dave J Hogan, Rodin via Getty Images (modified by author)

Barry Keoghan’s career

As a child, Barry appeared in school plays in the O’Connell School on Dublin’s North Richmond Street. Since then, he has raised his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Here are some of the star’s acting credits:

Stand Up (2011)

(2011) Love/Hate (2013)

(2013) Standby (2014)

(2014) The Break (2015)

(2015) Trespass Against Us (2016)

(2016) Dunkirk (2017)

(2017) The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

(2017) American Animals (2018)

(2018) Chernobyl (2019)

(2019) The Green Knight (2021)

(2021) The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

(2022) Top Boy (2023)

(2023) Bird (2024)

Brand endorsements

The Standby star is the brand ambassador to various luxurious companies, including Dior, Barretstown, and Burberry.

Alyson and Barry (L-R) at the 2023 Academy Awards (L). The actor during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in 2024 (R). Photo: Arturo Holmes, Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images (modified by author)

What is Barry Keoghan’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Keoghan’s net worth to be $4 million. His income primarily stems from his successful 13-year-old acting career.

This article answers the many searches for "Is Barry Keoghan gay?" The star’s sexuality sparked public interest after he starred in Saltburn. However, Barry is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Singer Sabrina Carpenter. The duo have graced several events together since late 2023.

